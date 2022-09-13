Watch: Jason Aldean in Trailer for ’11 Minutes’ Docuseries on the Las Vegas Music Festival Shooting

October 1, 2022, will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. To honor the victims and detail the timeline of the day, Paramount + is geared up to release a four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, on the massacre. The series will hit the streaming platform on September 27.

The name of the docuseries takes its name from the amount of time the shooter fired down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The shooter left 58 people dead and more than 800 injured. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Produced by See It Now Studios, the documentary includes the first in-depth interview with Jason Aldean, who was performing on stage when the shooting began. Elsewhere, there are first-person stories from concert attendees and first responders. Helmed by Emmy award-winning director Jeff Zimbalist, the film also utilizes police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video.

Premiered by Billboard on Monday (September 11), the trailer shows Aldean and media personality Storme Warren, who was emceeing the event, discussing how their anticipation for the event quickly turned to unabashed horror.

“Vegas was always one of the shows for me I always looked forward to,” Aldean says. “It was like any other day, crews are out, working, getting ready for the show.”

As the shooting began at 10:06 p.m., Warren says, “that’s when the world changed for us. We watched the people fall in the crowd. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom.”

The trailer shows some intense scenes of the police moving toward the shooter’s room. SWAT officer Levi Hancock adds, “I don’t think there was any one of us that thought we were coming out the same way that we went in.” Find the trailer below.

See It Now Studios has produced a number of like projects, including Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11, Watergate: High Crimes in the White House, and Ghislaine – Partner in Crime.

Photo Credit:Joseph Llanes