Bikini Kill Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2023

Legendary Riot Grrrl band Bikini Kill has announced their rescheduled tour dates for 2023.

The influential indie rock band will head out on a 17-date run through North America. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 16 at 9 a.m. PT. Check HERE for details.

Previous ticket holders can contact their local venues for policies regarding refunds.

According to a press statement, “Throughout 2022, Legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill embarked on an expansive international tour after a thrilling reunion in 2019, which marked their first full shows since 1997. Today, the band has announced a slew of rescheduled dates for 2023, including an additional show in St. Paul, Minnesota.



“These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass—along with guitarist Sara Landeau. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.”

Check out the dates for the upcoming shows below.

Bikini Kill 2023 North American Tour Dates



3/30: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

4/1: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

4/3: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

4/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/6: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

4/9: Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

4/10: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

4/12: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

4/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/14: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

4/16: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

4/17: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/19: Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

4/20: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

4/23: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

Photo by Debi Del Grande / Girlie Action Media