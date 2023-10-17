Jelly Roll continues to add accolades to his already impressive resume. At the same time, the Antioch, Tennessee native continues to add unforgettable moments to his story. Last Friday, October 13, the rapper-turned-singer performed with members of Lynyrd Skynyrd in Jacksonville, Florida, and received one of the late Gary Rossington’s guitars. Watch the full performance and emotional moment below.

Jelly Roll took to social media to discuss the gift on Saturday. “Last night I was given what I consider now to be my most prized possession. Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd came out and sang with me in Jacksonville, Florida,” he began. “On behalf of the Rossington family, I was gifted one of Gary Rossington’s guitars with the sweetest note ever,” he added. “I literally cried.”

He went on to promise to keep the guitar safe, write songs on it, and hang it on his wall. “I am beyond honored and humbled,” he said of the touching gift.

Before getting into a cover of “Simple Man,” Jelly Roll shared his thoughts about Lynyrd Skynyrd. “The greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the history of music came from Jacksonville, Florida,” he told the crowd. “I don’t think they’re the greatest southern rock band—I think they’re the greatest rock band in the history of music. That’s what I believe as a man that grew up in the South,” he added.

Medlocke wanted to say a few words before getting into the song. “We were talking backstage. I actually met [Jelly Roll] for the first time in November last year and he hasn’t changed not one damn bit,” he said. “I’m tellin’ ya, he’s great. He’s the real deal,” Medlocke added. Then, they ripped into a stirring rendition of “Simple Man.”

If that was all that happened, it would have been an unforgettable moment for both Jelly Roll and his fans. However, things were far from over. After the song, Medlocke told the award-winning country singer “I’ve got a surprise for you,” before a tech walked onto the stage carrying a guitar case.

Then, Medlocke opened the case and presented Jelly Roll with one of the late Gary Rossington’s guitars. “We’ve got a guitar here that was Gary’s. His wife and his kids wanted to give you in honor of being our buddy and our friend,” he said. “He played it and cherished it.”

