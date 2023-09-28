Dolly Parton, Sammy Hagar, and More to Appear on Lynyrd Skynyrd Drummer’s Album

The “wild man” of Lynyrd Skynyrd, drummer Artimus Pyle has managed to pull in an all-star group of collaborators for his forthcoming album, Anthems, Honoring the Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Get Joe Records), out February 24, 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

A celebration of the music Pyle made with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Anthems features special guests Dolly Parton, Sammy Hagar, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lee Brice, LOCASH, Warren Haynes, and more.

“This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it they will understand why it took so long,” said Len Snow, president, Get Joe Records, in a statement. “Artimus is legendary within the Southern rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates.”

Pyle started his career with the Charlie Daniels Volunteer Jam and then the Marshall Tucker Band, which often toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Already known as a powerful session drummer, Pyle first met the late Ronnie Van Zant and Ed King in 1974 at Studio One in Doraville, Georgia where they recorded “Saturday Night Special,” which would later become the opening track on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s third album Nuthin’ Fancy in 1975.

In October 1974, Pyle also made his live debut with the band at their Sgt. Pepper’s Club show in Jacksonville, Florida. At first, Pyle played alongside original drummer Bob Burns before replacing him, following the release of the band’s second album Second Helping. Pyle performed on several of the band’s albums before leaving in 1991, including Nuthin’ Fancy, Gimme Back My Bullets, Street Survivors, and Lynyrd Skynyrd 1991, along with their 1976 live album One More for the Road.

[RELATED: Lynyrd Skynyrd Issues Statement on Band’s Future]

Pyle also survived the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd band members Steve and Cassie Gaines, and Van Zant, along with assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, Captain McCreary, and first officer William John Gray.

In remembrance of the plane crash, Pyle will release a track from the Anthems album on October 20, which marks the 46th anniversary of the tragic accident.

‘Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd’ Track Listing:

“I Know A Little” – Micheal Ray “Sweet Home Alabama” – Ronnie Dunn “Simple Man” – Sammy Hagar “Needle And The Spoon – Lindsey Ell “The Ballad Of Curtis Loew” – Chris Janson “Workin’ For MCA” – Lee Brice “That Smell” – Jerrod Niemann “Gimme Three Steps” – Marty Raybon “Call Me The Breeze” – Billy Ray Cyrus “Saturday Night Special” – Warren Haynes “The Hunt” – Artimus Pyle Band “What’s Your Name” – LOCASH “Freebird” – Dolly Parton

Photo: Will Russell/Getty Images