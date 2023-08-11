Watch: Liam Gallagher Covers Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced”

During a London concert on Wednesday (August 9), Liam Gallagher of Oasis sang a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Are You Experienced” as an encore. The concert was in part to promote the release of Gallagher’s new live album Knebworth 22, which will be released on Friday (August 11). A film version of the live performance titled Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 was released on November 17, 2022.

Video footage of Gallagher’s rendition of “Are You Experienced” has been posted on social media. One video shared on Twitter by music writer Richard Bowes depicts Gallagher delivering a nuanced performance of the title track of Hendrix’s debut studio album while red lights brighten up the stage. Hendrix’s classic album, Are You Experienced, which was released in 1967.

At the London concert, which took place at KOKO in Camden, Gallagher played many classic Oasis songs, in addition to his cover of Hendrix’s classic tune. The Oasis songs featured in the set include “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” “Wonderwall,” and more. Gallagher is set to play more headlining shows around the UK this summer, including at Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall on August 12.

During the concert, Gallagher was joined by former Oasis bandmate Bonehead. This is one of the first times Bonehead has played a live show since his tonsil cancer went into remission last year.

There have been recent rumors that Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel Gallagher may be up for an Oasis reunion. During an interview with Seattle’s 98.9 KPNW, Noel said Liam would need to give him a phone call first if an Oasis reunion was to happen.

“Look, he’s gonna have to call me. He’s going to have to get somebody to call me because he’s been going on about it for the last fucking 10 [years] or whatever it is, and you know, he doesn’t want it.” Noel Gallagher said. “He knows that neither of us are particularly interested in it. I know he doesn’t want it. I’m very comfortable with what I’m doing. I couldn’t give a flying fuck one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it, and I’m like, ‘Okay…well fucking call us then.”

