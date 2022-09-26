Watch: Metallica and Mariah Carey Bring Out Special Guests Mickey Guyton and Jadakiss at Global Citizen Fest

The annual Global Citizen Festival took place in New York over the weekend with both Metallica and Mariah Carey headlining. Both artists upped the ante by bringing out special guests to round out their sets.

For their performance, Metallica tapped Mickey Guyton to put her spin on their classic “Nothing Else Matters.” The country star performed her own rendition of the 1991 hit on last year’s Metallica Blacklist tribute compilation.

“Finally a real singer!” frontman James Hetfield quipped as Guyton came onto the stage. Guyton then belted through the song’s verses with Hetfield joining in during the chorus.

Guyton later took to social media to express her excitement about the performance sharing snapshots from the night and writing, “There are no words. I’m just grateful.” Check out Guyton’s performance with Metallica in the fan-shot video below, around the 24-minute mark.

For Carey’s set, she brought out rappers Jadakiss and Styles P for “We Belong Together,” which marks the first time the song’s remix was performed live in 17 years. Though the song is a staple in Carey’s setlists, the version with The Lox rappers hasn’t been performed since 2005 when the trio sang it on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

“I have some special friends as well. And I thought it would be nice since we’re in the New York area to relive the splendor,” Carey told the crowd in Central Park. “I have a couple of friends who are native New Yorkers.” Find the performance below.

Outside of a handful of promotional performances, award show appearances, and her 2020 made-for-TV Christmas concert, the Global Citizen Festival marked Carey’s first major concert since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Her Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns, ended in February of 2020, just weeks before the pandemic shut down live music.

