When a country star becomes as successful as Miranda Lambert is, it’s enticing to look back at the early days of their career–to see how far they’ve come. Lambert got her first break on Nashville Star, a singing competition show focused on country artists. Revisit one of her performances from the program, below.

Watch: Miranda Lambert Shine On ‘Nashville Star’

In the clip below, Lambert performs an original track titled “Greyhound Bound for Nowhere.” The crooning country ballad proves just how adept she was as a songwriter from the earliest days of her career–not to mention how stellar her vocals were from the jump.

Rain on the window makes me lonely

And time keeps on passin’ so slowly

The old man sittin’ next to me is fallin’ asleep

On a Greyhound bound for nowhere

Lambert described the song as being about a “Woman who has an affair with a married person.” She penned the track with her father, who provided a heartbreaking guitar melody for her to use.

“My parents are probably the instigators,” Lambert said of her affinity for writing break up songs. “They have so many stories of broken relationships and heartache. I’ve heard it my whole life and so I understand how people feel.”

And that ring that you were wearin’ don’t mean everything

And the way that you stood starin’ as you watched me roll away

Well she loves you and you need me and there some things we can’t share

I’m on a Greyhound bound for nowhere

The song is rich with emotion and as powerful as anything else Lambert has written in her career. We’d venture to guess that everyone in the audience was more than aware of Lambert’s potential for stardom after watching this performance.

Revisit Lambert on Nashville Star, below.

