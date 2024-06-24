Miranda Lambert Announces Release Date for “Dammit Randy” the Second Single from Her Forthcoming Album

It has been a busy couple of months for Miranda Lambert. Last month, she released “Wranglers” as the first single from her forthcoming album. Earlier this month, on June 13, she released the official music video for the vengeful new track. Today (June 24), Lambert took to social media to announce the next sample from the album. Hear the teaser for “Dammit Randy” below.

Lambert kept the announcement for the new song short and sweet. “DAMMIT RANDY. New song out June 28,” she wrote. She also noted that fans can presave the new song before it hits streaming platforms this Friday (June 28).

DAMMIT RANDY. New song out June 28. 👋🫶

Presave here: https://t.co/i3d62TwZoH pic.twitter.com/pNAXYUhNIk — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 24, 2024

Lambert didn’t have much to say about the new song. However, the clip she posted along with the announcement says more about the song than any lengthy post could. First and foremost, when she announced the album, she said it was going to be “very country.” Both “Wranglers” and “Dammit Randy” are great examples of the country sound she’s shooting for with the as-yet-unnamed album. Also, this is the second breakup song to come from the new record. The lines she shared carry much of the same energy as “Wranglers.”

We were picture-perfect but you couldn’t put it in a frame. / Yeah now that I made it to the other side / I hope you’re counting singles in your double wide. / Smokin’ cigarettes like they’re going out of style. / Turnin’ me up on your radio dial / You gave up to the very last minute. / Now that I’m gone, I’ve got your attention.

Miranda Lambert on her Forthcoming Album

Miranda Lambert talked about the creation of her new album when she announced it earlier this year. “I hadn’t made an album in Texas since I was 18,” she said. “I went down to Arlyn Studios in Austin with Jon Randall who’s my bestie and co-writer and co-producer, we worked together a lot,” she added. “Just going home to Texas to make it felt really right for this new season and this new chapter.”

Last year, Lambert left her longtime label home Sony Music Nashville, and signed with Republic Records. The team there, she said, is giving her complete creative freedom. As a result, she feels more inspired to make new music. About the new record, she said, “It’s very country. You can tell we made it in Texas.”

“Dammit Randy” drops this Friday (June 28). Lambert has yet to share the title or release date for her forthcoming project.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images