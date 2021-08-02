WATCH: Olivia Evans Has An Intimate Chat With Her Mom, Sara Evans, About Heartbreak, Songwriting, and More

When Sara Evans’ daughter Olivia found herself in the midst of her first major heartbreak, the magic in her genes started to take over—leaning into the “Taylor Swift model” for post-breakup relations, she poured her heart and soul into an epic collection of candid breakup songs. Now, they’re finally coming out—on July 10, she unveiled her first single, the rebellious summer anthem, “Of Course I Do.”

Sitting down with her mother Sara for an intimate video interview, Olivia revealed a bit about the journey to crafting this impressive debut. “I didn’t have anything to write about my whole life,” she said. “But then, I got a boyfriend and all of that happened… then, I was all in with writing. I had so much inspiration every time I wrote. So, the main motive behind this [release]—and I don’t mean this in a bad way—was, like, a revenge plot.”

Considering that her mother rose to fame thanks to a combination of natural talent, effortless charisma, and heartfelt tunes like “A Little Bit Stronger,” “Cheatin’” and more, Olivia’s strength as an artist comes as no surprise. At the same time, she saw herself in a different realm than her mother’s country-style—so, she found a distinctive voice as a pop artist, employing some of the vibiest techniques of the genre. Citing Beyonce as her biggest inspiration, everything from the shimmering synths to the bubbling grooves to the powerful display of individualism is pop in its purest form.

Speaking with her mother, the two go over everything from the origins of Olivia’s new project to the passion she has for the musician lifestyle and more. With funny moments, a heart-melting air of sincerity and the unmistakable bond between a mother and her daughter on full display, the conversation is an enlightening look into the world of the Evans’ and all the amazing music that comes out of it.

Watch the video below: