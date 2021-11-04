Off The Record Live: Deana Carter Talks 25th Anniversary of ‘Did I Shave My Legs For This?’ Over Some Strawberry Wine

Over the course of 1996, the sleeper hit “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter rose to the top of the charts, launching her seminal debut record Did I Shave My Legs For This? smack-dab into the center-stage spotlight of the country music industry.

Blissfully capturing the bittersweet nostalgia of young love, “Strawberry Wine” has remained one of the most beloved songs in the canon of recent standards, often being covered by all sorts of artists. Now, on November 5, folks will get to hear an all-new version of the song—along with a new version of the album’s title track—on the 25th-anniversary deluxe reissue of Did I Shave My Legs For This?

Speaking on a recent episode of American Songwriter’s Twitch show, Off The Record Live, Carter explained how she wanted to get a meaningful group of artists together for these two “2021 versions” of her timeless tunes. “Strawberry Wine” features Martina McBride, Lauren Alaina, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan, and Vince Gill—“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” features Terri Clark, Sara Evans, and, again, Ashley McBryde and Vince Gill.

“It’s combining established artists with the ones who are rocking it on the road right now,” Carter explained. “I wanted to have some girls that I’d worked with before, like Sara Evans and Terri Clark. Ashley McBride is our newest chica that we’ve brought in, but Sara, Terri, and I kinda come from the same era. They’re all such strong artists, yet very unique in their own ways.”

Going over many other topics—like the influence of her father on her career, the way she co-produced Shave, the time Bob Dylan kissed her on the lips, and more—Carter offered amazing insight into an incredible entry in the logs of American music.

Watch the full interview below: