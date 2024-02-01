Watch REO Speedwagon and Train Mashup Classic Hits on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

They’re two great bands that play great together! In celebration of their recently announced Summer Road Trip 2024 co-headlining trek, REO Speedwagon and Train teamed up for a special mashup performance on the January 31 episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Train kicked things off, with frontman Pat Monahan belting out the first verse and chorus of his band’s 2001 hit “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me).”

REO Speedwagon then appeared on stage alongside Train, as singer Kevin Cronin crooned a section of REO’s chart-topping 1980 power ballad “Keep On Loving You,” with Monahan pitching in on backing vocals.

The performance then shifted back to “Drops of Jupiter,” with both bands playing along. Cronin also slipped in some lines of the “Keep On Loving You” chorus as the mashup wound to an exhilarating end.

You can check out the performance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.

Fans React to the Mashup Performance

The mashup inspired fans of both bands to post in the comments section of YouTube.

“In tears. What a brilliant Mashup!” one wrote. “I’m old, and I relate more to REO, but these songs blend perfectly, and seeing the guys from REO an impossible 44 YEARS after this incredible release has my brain so choked up I can’t think. I can only feel, and it feels incredible!”

Another fan commented, “This is an extremely successful mash-up. I’m glad that both bands were willing to share the stage together in a balanced way, highlighting the epic nature of both classic songs in a combination which enhanced both. Pretty awesome stuff! I hope this is a hit for them, [it’s] a very savvy move by both parties to breathe new life into their iconic masterpieces!”

A third wrote in a message, “That collaboration was a surprise, and I LOVED IT !! and, oooooh…..the memories….❤”

Details About the Summer Road Trip Tour

As previously reported, REO Speedwagon and train’s Summer Road Trip 2024 tour kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is mapped out through a September 11 show in Phoenix.

The tour boasts nearly 40 joint performances, as well as seven shows that will feature Train without REO Speedwagon. The Yacht Rock Revue tribute act will serve and opening act at all of the concerts.

Buying Tickets for the Tour

Tickets for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to purchase them via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Surprise Club Show

REO and Train also will be playing a surprise joint club show to celebrate the upcoming trek that takes place tonight, February 1, at the famous Whisky a Go Go near Los Angeles.

