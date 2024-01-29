REO Speedwagon and Train to Launch Summer Road Trip Co-Headlining Tour: How to Get Tickets

REO Speedwagon will team up with another popular veteran rock band, Train, for a major summer co-headlining trek dubbed, appropriately enough, the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. The outing kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is mapped out through a September 11 show in Phoenix.
The tour boasts nearly 40 joint performances, as well as seven shows that will feature Train without REO Speedwagon. The Yacht Rock Revue tribute act will serve and the opening group at all of the concerts.
Tickets for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Access to pre-sale tickets will begin starting this Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time.
REO Speedwagon and Train will celebrate the upcoming tour by joining forces for their first-ever performance together this Wednesday, January 31, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night talk show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on ABC, and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.
Also in honor of the trek, the two bands have announced a surprise joint show that will take place on Thursday, February 1, at the famous Los Angeles-area club the Whisky a Go Go.
“[Train singer] Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun,” REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin said in a statement. “I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”
In his own statement, Monahan said, “When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter.”
He added, “This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”
Prior to the Summer Road Trip Tour, REO Speedwagon has a variety of U.S. shows lined up in the spring. These concerts include five performances in March with Rick Springfield and two in April with Cheap Trick. The veteran rockers also have two three-date Las Vegas residency engagements at The Venetian Theatre, in May and October.
Train, meanwhile, will head to Europe for a series of shows in April and May.
See the full Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour routing below. Fans of REO Speedwagon and Train will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the two hit-making bands both take the stage at the same concert later this year.
REO Speedwagon and Train’s Summer Road Trip 2025 Tour Dates:
July 8 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
July 10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
July 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 15 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 17 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
July 19 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *
July 20 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
July 21 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 26 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *
July 31 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 1 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 3 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 4 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center
August 6 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 7 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 9 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 10 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 11 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *
August 16 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *
August 17 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
August 20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *
August 23 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
August 25 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 28 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Amphitheatre
August 31 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
September 1 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 4 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 6 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 7 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
September 10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
* No REO Speedwagon
