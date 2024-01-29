REO Speedwagon and Train to Launch Summer Road Trip Co-Headlining Tour: How to Get Tickets

REO Speedwagon will team up with another popular veteran rock band, Train, for a major summer co-headlining trek dubbed, appropriately enough, the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour. The outing kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin, and is mapped out through a September 11 show in Phoenix.

The tour boasts nearly 40 joint performances, as well as seven shows that will feature Train without REO Speedwagon. The Yacht Rock Revue tribute act will serve and the opening group at all of the concerts.

Tickets for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Access to pre-sale tickets will begin starting this Wednesday, January 31, at 10 a.m. local time.

REO Speedwagon and Train will celebrate the upcoming tour by joining forces for their first-ever performance together this Wednesday, January 31, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The late-night talk show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT on ABC, and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Also in honor of the trek, the two bands have announced a surprise joint show that will take place on Thursday, February 1, at the famous Los Angeles-area club the Whisky a Go Go.

“[Train singer] Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun,” REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin said in a statement. “I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour.”

In his own statement, Monahan said, “When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he’s as great a person as he is a songwriter.”

He added, “This tour won’t just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I’ll love being on the stage.”

Prior to the Summer Road Trip Tour, REO Speedwagon has a variety of U.S. shows lined up in the spring. These concerts include five performances in March with Rick Springfield and two in April with Cheap Trick. The veteran rockers also have two three-date Las Vegas residency engagements at The Venetian Theatre, in May and October.

Train, meanwhile, will head to Europe for a series of shows in April and May.

See the full Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour routing below. Fans of REO Speedwagon and Train will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the two hit-making bands both take the stage at the same concert later this year.

REO Speedwagon and Train’s Summer Road Trip 2025 Tour Dates:

July 8 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

July 10 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

July 12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 15 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 17 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

July 19 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

July 20 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

July 21 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 23 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 26 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 28 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion *

July 31 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 1 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 4 — Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

August 6 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 7 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 9 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 10 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

August 16 — Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

August 17 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 18 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

August 20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 22 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

August 23 — Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

August 25 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 28 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 29 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

August 31 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

September 1 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 4 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 6 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 7 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 — Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum

September 10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

* No REO Speedwagon

