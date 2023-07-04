AI Reimagines the Lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner” If It Was Written Today

By the time lawyer and poet Francis Scott Key first wrote “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1814, he had witnessed the destruction of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore. He found solace in seeing the American flag flying high above the fort after the U.S. declared victory and was inspired to write a song, first as a poem, as a tribute to his country.
Set to music by 1931, Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner” became the anthem of the United States and has been played countless times at sporting events, and other patriotic celebrations for nearly a century.
O say can you see by the dawn’s early light
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight
O’er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there
O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave
“The Star-Spangled Banner” reflected the victory of the time. But, if the lyrics were written in 2023 or hereafter, the words may reflect a different time, crossing over the digital age, the multicultural landscape within America, justice and equality, and other challenges facing the country today.
“If ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ were written in 2023, it would likely reflect the contemporary context and concerns of the United States at that time,” according to ChatGPT.
The artificial intelligence (A.I.) generator does make clear that newer lyrics to the U.S. anthem are purely “speculative” and “subjective,” and are “representing a possible interpretation of how the lyrics might be adapted to reflect the current times in 2023.”
Here’s a hypothetical reimagining of the American anthem, written by AI, if it were written in the 21st century.
Verse 1
Oh, say, can you see, in the digital age
A nation united, striving for change
With liberty’s flame, we still stand so proud
In a world ever shifting, we’ll make our voice loud
Chorus
And the stars, still shining bright
Through the challenges we’ll fight
For justice, equality, and freedom we claim
In our diverse land, the American name
Verse 2
From coast to coast, where innovation thrives
A tapestry of cultures, our strength derives
In the face of adversity, we’ll come together
To build a brighter future, for now and forever
Chorus
And the stars, still shining bright
Through the challenges we’ll fight
For justice, equality, and freedom we claim
In our diverse land, the American name
Verse 3
From mountains to valleys, rivers that flow
Enduring the tests, our spirit will grow
With hope as our guide, and compassion our creed
We’ll forge paths ahead, fulfilling our need
Chorus
And the stars, still shining bright
Through the challenges we’ll fight
For justice, equality, and freedom we claim
In our diverse land, the American name
Bridge
In a world filled with turmoil, we’ll show the way
Together we’ll rise, hand in hand, every day
Embracing the future, with unity we’ll stride
For in the American spirit, we’ll always abide
Chorus
And the stars, still shining bright
Through the challenges we’ll fight
For justice, equality, and freedom we claim
In our diverse land, the American name
Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images