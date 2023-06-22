We Asked AI What a Modern-Day Woody Guthrie Song Might Be Like – Here Are the Results

Woody Guthrie was a prolific singer-songwriter, a now-folk icon whose artistry has gone on to inspire the masses and influence fellow folk heroes like Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, and so many more.

From politically bent and socially conscious lyricism, he crafted some of his most enduring work. While his songs were unique to his time, they’ve lasted, still able to move people with their simplicity, directness, and truth. What would he say in a song today, the question may arise in your mind, envisioning the modern-day masterpiece that might jangle from his “This machine kills fascists”-adorned guitar.

We asked ChatGPT to write a Woody Guthrie song of today. Here’s what it came up with.

The Song

The artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, came up with the below lyrics, pulling from the artist’s past catalog and overall musical ethos to create the imagined tune.

A modern-day Guthrie song likely wouldn’t change in style. The song would be carried on his trademark plain-spoken narratives, rife with accessible lyrics that abstain from sugar-coating anything. The subject matter would simply shift to reflect the current social and political issues we are facing.

(Verse 1)

Well, I walked through the city streets, smog filled the air,

A modern world spinning, full of despair,

Inequality rising, so many left behind,

I picked up my guitar, had a song in mind.

(Chorus)

This land is your land, this land is my land,

From the concrete jungles to the farmlands so grand,

From the coastlines to the mountains, the rivers that flow,

It’s time to stand together, let freedom’s voice show.

(Verse 2)

The factories are closing, jobs shipped overseas,

Working folks struggling, trying to make ends meet,

Corporate greed’s rampant, the rich keep getting more,

But the workers and the poor keep fighting at the core.

(Chorus)

This land is your land, this land is my land,

From the gig economy to the farms’ fragile stand,

From the urban centers to the small towns so dear,

Let’s build a fairer future, where justice is clear.

(Bridge)

From racial divides to prejudice we face,

We’ve come a long way, but still a long race,

Let’s tear down the walls that divide and hurt,

And embrace one another, finding unity’s worth.

(Verse 3)

In the halls of power, corruption runs deep,

The voice of the people, it’s time to keep,

Marching for freedom, demanding change,

The power lies with us, it’s time to rearrange.

(Chorus)

This land is your land, this land is my land,

From the protests in the streets to the ballot box stand,

From the activists fighting for what’s right and true,

Let’s forge a better future for me and you.

(Outro)

So, let’s raise our voices, let’s sing it strong and clear,

For justice, equality, let’s conquer our fears,

Though times may be tough, hope we will find,

This land is our land, let freedom’s song bind.

The Sound

Lyrically, the song is profound, highlighting the struggles of today while attempting to rally listeners together, but it’s difficult to imagine what it would sound like. We asked the chatbot to describe what we might hear and the answer was unique to Guthrie, taking into account the artist’s unwavering style.

ChatGPT surmised Guthrie would retain his folk, blues, and country-inspired sound while possibly incorporating some more contemporary styles. For the most part, however, the song would likely be quintessentially Guthrie: just the artist and his guitar.

The tune would be led by the driving strums of an acoustic guitar with subtle fingerpicking and harmonica flourishes peppered in. The song would offer a stripped-down arrangement to complement the weighty lyrics throughout and allow the artist’s message to shine.

Photo by: Universal History Archive/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images