This summer, three women raked in over a billion dollars in sales: Barbie, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé. But while the first is a doll, the latter two are two of the biggest names in music and performance. Yet, for whatever reason, Tay and Queen B have never collaborated on a song. ChatGPT offers thoughts on what a song by the two big-name artists would resemble.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The 50 Best Taylor Swift Quotes]

“Lost in the Crowd”

(Verse 1 – Beyoncé)

I woke up this morning with the sun in my eyes,

Feeling the warmth, I’m ready to rise.

In a world so wild, we’re caught in the chase,

But I’ve got my heart, and it’s setting the pace.

(Verse 2 – Taylor Swift)

I walked through the city, lost in the crowd,

Searching for something, feeling so proud.

Of who I’ve become, of the battles I’ve won,

In this endless journey, under the same sun.

(Chorus – Both)

Beyoncé:

I’m a survivor, I’ll keep on believin’,

Taylor:

In love and in dreams, we keep on achieving.

Beyoncé:

With strength in our hearts and fire in our souls,

Taylor:

We’ll write our own stories, fill in the roles.

(Verse 3 – Beyoncé)

I’ll dance in the moonlight, I’ll sing in the rain,

Every setback’s a lesson, a step in the game.

I’ll rise like a phoenix, I’ll shine like the stars,

With you by my side, we’ll break all the bars.

(Verse 4 – Taylor Swift)

We’ll paint our own canvas, create our own art,

Piece by piece, we’ll mend every broken part.

In this symphony of life, we’ll find our own tune,

With the world as our stage, we’ll light up the room.

(Chorus – Both)

Beyoncé:

I‘m a survivor, I’ll keep on believin’,

Taylor:

In love and in dreams, we keep on achieving.

Beyoncé:

With strength in our hearts and fire in our souls,

Taylor:

We’ll write our own stories, fill in the roles.

(Bridge – Both)

Beyoncé:

Through highs and through lows, we’ll stand side by side,

Taylor:

In the spotlight or shadows, we’ll enjoy the ride.

Beyoncé:

With power and grace, we’ll conquer it all,

Taylor:

No matter the distance, we’ll answer the call.

(Chorus – Both)

Beyoncé:

I’m a survivor, I’ll keep on believin’,

Taylor:

In love and in dreams, we keep on achieving.

Beyoncé:

With strength in our hearts and fire in our souls,

Taylor:

We’ll write our own stories, fill in the roles.

(Outro – Both)

Beyoncé:

Together we’ll soar, through the winds we will glide,

Taylor:

With our voices so strong, we’ll forever confide.

Beyoncé:

In the power of friendship, in love’s endless song,

Taylor:

Two queens together, forever we’ll belong.

Final Thoughts

Is this song worth $1 billion? $2 billion? Maybe not. But what is it worth to get one step closer to a duet between Bey and Tay? As the final line says, two queens together. We hope this will push the iconic performers to come together, break the internet, and give us a song.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)