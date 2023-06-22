4 Songs You Didn’t Know Elton John Wrote for Other Artists

There is a misconception out there in the musical ether. Many believe Elton John, the British-born musician, is merely a performer and not a songwriter. To that we say pish-tosh. While John worked often with lyricist Bernie Taupin—indeed, the two penned some of John’s best-known songs together like “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”—they were not exclusive.

Videos by American Songwriter

As you can see below, John worked with a number of other artists on their tunes, from Ringo Starr to the Scissor Sisters. So as amazing as John is as a soloist, singing songs he wrote with Taupin, his work extends further out.

Yes, these are four songs you likely didn’t know Elton John wrote for other artists.

1. “Snookeroo,” Ringo Starr

Written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin

Written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin—that dynamic duo—”Snookeroo” was released on Ringo Starr’s 1974 solo album, Goodnight Vienna. The song was written about Starr, the often joyous yet grounded fellow, and former Beatle. “Bernie wrote really simple lyrics, very Ringo-type lyrics and I tried to write a simple sort of melody to it,” said John in a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone.

I was born in the north of England

I was raised in a working town.

I broke all the rules when I went to school

But the teachers couldn’t pin me down

2. “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’,” Scissor Sisters

Written by Elton John, Babydaddy, Jake Shears

“I Don’t Feel Like Dancin'” was released in 2006, the first single from the group’s album, Ta-Dah. Co-written by John, who also plays piano on the track, the tune became the Scissor Sisters’ only No. 1 hit in the U.K. With an energizing piano and with falsetto vocals, the song gets shoulders shaking and toes tapping.

Wake up in the morning with a head like, “What ya done?”

This used to be the life, but I don’t need another one

You like cuttin’ up and carrying on, you wear them gowns

So how come I feel so lonely when you’re up getting down?

3. “My Strongest Suit,” Spice Girls

Written by Elton John, Tim Rice

When the Broadway musical Aida premiered on March 23, 2000, few knew it would go on to run for 1,852 performances. The work, created by Elton John and Tim Rice, was nominated for a handful of Tony Awards (winning four). It also won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. The soundtrack for the show included a number of big-name artists, including LeAnn Rimes, Janet Jackson, Sting, and the Spice Girls. Their song, “My Strongest Suit,” channels Grease and showcases the sticky nature of the girl group’s vocals.

4. “Sweetheart on Parade,” Judy Collins

Written by Elton John, Gary Osborne

Released in 1984, this album was Judy Collins’ 15th solo record. The LP’s second song was written by Elton John with Gary Osborne and it features lilting pianos and swelling strings. Collins’ soaring melodic voice swirls like a dove on the track. It’s a lovely pairing, John’s piano and Collins’ delivery.

Everybody loves to love

The local girl made good

Surely I’d find peace of mind

If anybody could

Still at times I find myself

Wishing they were right

If everybody loves me

Where are they tonight

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images