An Epic Collaboration: AI Writes a Duet Between Elton John and Freddie Mercury

If you were to throw a party and you could hire two musicians from any time in the world, it’s likely that you would choose Elton John and Freddie Mercury. The British-born performers and songwriters are iconic for their flair and style. Your heart wouldn’t stop racing for days.

Videos by American Songwriter

But what would a modern-day song from the two look like? Unfortunately, no one will ever know, thanks to Mercury’s passing in 1991. ChatGPT unveils what a duet between the two would resemble today.

“Feel the Heat”

(Verse 1 – Elton John)

Well, I’ve been down this winding road

With a heart that’s heavy, a heavy load

But I keep on truckin’, oh, I keep on rollin’

Through the darkest night, my love’s still glowing

(Verse 2 – Freddie Mercury)

In the shadows, we find our way

Two souls together, come what may

With a voice that’s thunder, and a heart ablaze

We’ll set this world on fire in a lover’s blaze

(Chorus)

Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might

Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night

Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage

Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age

(Verse 3 – Elton John)

I’ll play the keys, you’ll take the mic

In this rock ‘n’ roll fantasy, we’ll take flight

With your charisma and my melodies so sweet

We’ll make history, Freddie, as we feel the heat

(Verse 4 – Freddie Mercury)

With a piano’s grace and a queen’s embrace

Together we’ll conquer, leave no trace

We’ll light up the night with our burning desire

As the crowd roars, we’ll take it higher and higher

(Chorus)

Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might

Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night

Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage

Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age

(Bridge – Elton John)

Through the highs and lows, we’ll never part

Like a rocket, we’ll ignite, we’ll start

A duet for the ages, a symphony of sound

Freddie and Elton, forever renowned

(Bridge – Freddie Mercury)

With a candle in the wind, and a kind of magic

Our voices as one, it’s so very tragic

That time may pass, but our music will remain

In the hearts of millions, we’ll forever reign

(Chorus)

Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might

Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night

Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage

Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age

(Outro)

Elton: As the lights go down and the crowd’s in awe

Freddie: We’ll take our final bow, but we’ll still stand tall

Elton: For the music lives on, in every beat and rhyme

Freddie: Together forever, in the sands of time

Final Thoughts

This song rocks! We can easily imagine the two onstage in front of tens of thousands belting out these lyrics. Of course, they’d add some extra skill and musicianship, but the general feel of exultant joy and rock power is seductive here. We’d give all the computer servers in the world to see it live.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images