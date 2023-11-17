If you were to throw a party and you could hire two musicians from any time in the world, it’s likely that you would choose Elton John and Freddie Mercury. The British-born performers and songwriters are iconic for their flair and style. Your heart wouldn’t stop racing for days.
But what would a modern-day song from the two look like? Unfortunately, no one will ever know, thanks to Mercury’s passing in 1991. ChatGPT unveils what a duet between the two would resemble today.
“Feel the Heat”
(Verse 1 – Elton John)
Well, I’ve been down this winding road
With a heart that’s heavy, a heavy load
But I keep on truckin’, oh, I keep on rollin’
Through the darkest night, my love’s still glowing
(Verse 2 – Freddie Mercury)
In the shadows, we find our way
Two souls together, come what may
With a voice that’s thunder, and a heart ablaze
We’ll set this world on fire in a lover’s blaze
(Chorus)
Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might
Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night
Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage
Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age
(Verse 3 – Elton John)
I’ll play the keys, you’ll take the mic
In this rock ‘n’ roll fantasy, we’ll take flight
With your charisma and my melodies so sweet
We’ll make history, Freddie, as we feel the heat
(Verse 4 – Freddie Mercury)
With a piano’s grace and a queen’s embrace
Together we’ll conquer, leave no trace
We’ll light up the night with our burning desire
As the crowd roars, we’ll take it higher and higher
(Chorus)
Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might
Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night
Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage
Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age
(Bridge – Elton John)
Through the highs and lows, we’ll never part
Like a rocket, we’ll ignite, we’ll start
A duet for the ages, a symphony of sound
Freddie and Elton, forever renowned
(Bridge – Freddie Mercury)
With a candle in the wind, and a kind of magic
Our voices as one, it’s so very tragic
That time may pass, but our music will remain
In the hearts of millions, we’ll forever reign
(Chorus)
Elton: Sing it, Freddie, with all your might
Freddie: Elton, my friend, through the darkest night
Elton: Side by side, we’ll take the stage
Freddie: Rock and roll, love, in this grand old age
(Outro)
Elton: As the lights go down and the crowd’s in awe
Freddie: We’ll take our final bow, but we’ll still stand tall
Elton: For the music lives on, in every beat and rhyme
Freddie: Together forever, in the sands of time
Final Thoughts
This song rocks! We can easily imagine the two onstage in front of tens of thousands belting out these lyrics. Of course, they’d add some extra skill and musicianship, but the general feel of exultant joy and rock power is seductive here. We’d give all the computer servers in the world to see it live.
