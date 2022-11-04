Weird Al Drops Official Soundtrack for Biopic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

“Surprise!!!” musical goofball, “Weird Al” Yankovic, wrote in a post, taking to social media with some news. The official soundtrack to the biopic about his life, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is out now.

His post continued to detail the album as, “46 tracks, including a bunch of early Weird Al songs I re-recorded specially for the movie, my brand-new closing credits song “Now You Know,” and the entire orchestral score by @leobirenberg and @zrobusa. There will be CDs and vinyl available sometime next year, but you can get it digitally right now everywhere music is sold, streamed, or stolen.”

On the soundtrack, many of his famed parodies, like “My Bologna,” “I Love Rocky Road,” and “Another One Rides the Bus,” will see versions updated from the upcoming film. His latest original track, “Now You Know,” will play during the movie’s end credits, but you can listen to it, below.

The Roku Original film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is set for release on Nov. 14. Directed by Eric Appel, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Yankovic, the film will star Daniel Radcliffe as the mighty “Weird” one, as well as Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it,” Appel said of the biopic, “but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic added, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Check out the trailer, below.

