Weird ‘Al’ Yankovic Set for Massive ‘Ill-Advised’ 133-Date Tour in 2022

Weird ‘Al’ Yankovic has just revealed an expansive, 133-date U.S. tour, which will keep the “master of parody” comedian on the road from April through October 2022.

Continuing Yankovic’s 77-date Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour in 2018 and following up another Strings Attached Tour in 2019, which featured the comedian performing his iconic parody songs, backed by a 41-piece symphony orchestra, The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour will be less theatrical and more “bare-bones” with no costumes, props, or video screens—just Yankovic and his band of nearly four decades performing in more intimate venues.

Throughout this installment of the “Ill-Advised” tour, Yankovic will pull from his catalog of 14 albums, including the most recent Mandatory Fun in 2014, with a different set every night, so no two shows are the same.

The show will feature Yankovic hits like Michael Jackson parodies “Eat It,” and “Fat,” the Madonna-inspired “Like a Surgeon,” or his take on The Knacks’ 1979 “My Sharona” with “My Bologna,” in addition to his non-parody work of original songs, which may include “You Don’t Love Me Anymore,” “Christmas at Ground Zero,” “Mr. Frump in the Iron Lung,” “The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota,” “The Night Santa Went Crazy,” “Generic Blues,” “One More Minute,” and “I Was Only Kidding.”

The set will also feature polka versions and medleys of favorite songs with his famous accordion in tow. Performing polka parodies earlier in his career, Yankovic released a full album around the genre, Polka Party! in 1986.

Opening the shows is comedian Emo Phillips, known for his more “inappropriate” monologues of comedy and use of paraprosdokian—a figure of speech where the last part of a sentence is unexpected, leaving the entire phrase up for reinterpretation.

Emo Philips (Photo: Guy Viau)

“I am honored to be touring the U.S. and Canada with Weird Al,” said Philips in a recent post. “Please see which venue is closest to your home, or farthest, if you are a fugitive.”

The new installment of Yankovic’s “Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” will kick off in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 26 before concluding at the comedian’s first-ever show at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Oct. 29.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the ‘Vanity’ tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” said Yankovic in a statement, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again.”

Click HERE for The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour dates.