Watch: The New Trailer For ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Earlier this year, we were hit with the wonderful yet unexpected news that Daniel Radcliffe would soon pick up an accordion to play iconic parodist Weird Al Yankovic. The new movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, will come to the Roku Channel this fall. Monday (August 29), the full trailer for the impending project dropped, giving fans a three-minute preview of all that’s in store.

Judging by the trailer, the film will poke fun at the long-standing tropes of the biopic genre. From his parents shedding any prevarication or nuance when telling him, he should “stop being who you are and doing the things you love” to Radcliffe’s Yankovic saying his one and only dream is to “make up a few words to a song that already exists,” it’s safe to assume the movie will follow Yankovic’s tounge in cheek example.

Elsewhere in the trailer we get a glimpse of Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento and Yankovic get his moment of inspiration for “My Bologna.” Watch it all below.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is slated for released on November 14. Yankovic co-wrote the screenplay with the movie’s director Eric Appel and its hard to miss his mark in the humor.

Appel also worked with Yankovic on his fake biopic back in 2013, which starred Yankovic himself, alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, Patton Oswalt, Olivia Wilde, Gary Cole, Mary Steenburgen and Paul Scheer.

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it,” said Appel of the film, “but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic added, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

