Welcome Y’all: Inside the Home of Nashvillian Lifestyle Guru, Natasha Stoneking

Nashville is full to the brim with all sorts of different creative professionals—from songwriters to actors, audio engineers, film crews, publicists, and more, there’s a whole ecosystem at work bringing the arts and entertainment mecca to life… and now, in the internet age, there’s a new rising niche: lifestyle bloggers and social media influencers. And so far as Music City goes, one of the best in the game is the creator of Hello Happiness, Natasha Stoneking.

Opening the doors of her colorful Brentwood home to interior designer Julie Couch on the latest episode of American Songwriter and Renasant Mortgage Lending’s Welcome Y’all, Stoneking offered a peek into the abode where a lot of her magic happens.

With a bold and inviting palette and an accessible vibe, Stoneking’s home is reflective of the Nashville-native’s flair for modern Southern living. Perhaps one of the most interesting stops on the tour, however, is the office where she and her assistant bring the Hello Happiness blog and social feeds to life. “It’s Instagram central,” she told Couch. “My assistant and I cuddle up here day in and day out, chatting about what’s going on that day.”

Beyond that, Stoneking shows off her family’s playroom (complete with framed art created by her children), her organizational method, her stunning kitchen, and more. Watch the full episode below and check out other episodes of Welcome Y’all HERE.