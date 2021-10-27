Welcome Y’All: A Peek Into the Home—and Studio—of Iconic Songwriting Couple, Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo

Together, husband and wife songwriting duo, Chris Lindsey and Aimee Mayo have penned some of the most beloved country songs of the past few decades, including Lonestar’s “Amazed,” Tim McGraw’s “My Best Friend,” Martina McBride’s “This One’s For The Girls,” Kenny Chesney’s “Who You’d Be Today” and many more.

First meeting at the Bluebird Cafe back in the early days of their songwriting careers, the two have since become staples of the Nashville scene thanks to their string of hits—and their home/studio just outside of town almost has an equally legendary reputation, as the couple explained on the latest episode of American Songwriter’s Welcome Y’all.

“One of my favorite stories is that Kieth Urban was cutting here and my mom called us,” Mayo told host Julie Couch. “We were out of town, and she was like ‘Nicole Kidman is in the backyard reading a book!’ I was like ‘No she’s not’—I didn’t even know Keith was in here!”

You might think it’s a little odd that Keith stepped into Lindsey and Mayo’s home studio so easily, but after seeing just how beautiful of a space it is, it’d be hard to argue with anyone wanting to spend as much time there as possible… which is why it’s been a destination for all sorts of artists. “A lot of records have been made here,” Mayo explained. “Taylor Swift has recorded here.”

Even in the home’s bones, there’s a rich musical history—first built in 1928, it was purchased by Mel Tillis and subsequently became the setting for numerous writing sessions with folks like Johnny Cash, Roger Miller, and more. It also served as the childhood home for Tillis’ daughter, recording artist Pam Tillis.

With keen artistic senses and worldly affections, there are plenty of secrets and gems in the house… and throughout the episode, you can get a peek at quite a few of them. At one point, Lindsey and Mayo even open up their ProTools files and give viewers a glimpse at how the musical magic happens.

Watch the full episode below: