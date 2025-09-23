What Are Steve Winwood’s 5 Biggest US Hits?

Steve Winwood had already made a massive impact on music as a member of three different highly regarded bands before he embarked on a solo career. Once he committed to that path in the 80s, he started to churn out pop hits with regularity.

The five songs listed here represent the highest-charting singles for Winwood in the US. And, of course, they also display his versatility and talent.

5. “The Finer Things” – No. 8 in 1987

In the 70s, it was rare for even the finest albums to deliver more than two hit singles. But the 80s changed that dynamic. Back In The High Life stands out as one of those LPs from the era that showed off serious legs on the singles’ charts. Winwood had already released three singles from the record, all of which landed in the Top 20. “Finer Things” came along as single No. 4 and added another smash to the LP’s ledger. The song lopes along with lilting rhythms and gives Winwood space for a chirpy synthesizer solo. James Ingram and Dan Hartman, hitmakers in their own right, chip in on backing vocals.

4. “While You See A Chance” – No. 7 in 1980

Steve Winwood’s solo career almost began many years before it actually did. Instead, he regrouped Traffic for the 1970 album John Barleycorn Must Die, which gave the band renewed momentum. His first solo record, in 1977, struggled to separate itself from Traffic’s work. With Arc Of A Diver, he approached the music with more of a song-oriented approach. He also dialed up the synths and started working with lyricist Will Jennings, who would become a longtime collaborator. “While You See A Chance” delivers its seize-the-day message with charm and wisdom to spare. And the music keeps rising to towering peaks.

3. “Don’t You Know What The Night Can Do?” – No. 6 in 1988

There was a bit of a hubbub at the time of its release about this song being the focus of a beer commercial. At the time, such promotional opportunities weren’t as commonplace as they’d eventually become. Did the tactic draw more attention to the song than it might have otherwise received? Most likely. But that doesn’t distract from the fact that it’s a wonderful track. Steve Winwood pitches the melody into the stratosphere at times, allowing him to show off the elasticity of his vocals. Lyrically, Jennings, who liked to deal in positivity, focused on the transformative power of music in the night.

2. “Roll With It” – No. 1 in 1988

Many rock veterans from the 60s and 70s popped up in the latter half of the 80s with star-studded hit albums, a la Back In The High Life for Steve Winwood. But few of those artists could sustain that success at the same level going forward. Winwood had carved out such a unique niche for himself at that point that he just kept on soaring with Roll With It. The title track hearkened back to 60s R&B. Perhaps a little too closely, as it turned out. The Motown songwriting trio of Holland-Dozier-Holland ended up sharing credit with Winwood and Will Jennings due to the similarities between “Roll With It” and the Junior Walker classic “I’m A Roadrunner”.

1. “Higher Love” – No. 1 in 1986

Sometimes, pop success is a matter of willfulness. Steve Winwood could easily have gone on releasing well-regarded solo albums that didn’t tilt the needle much when it came to pop radio. But instead, he made a point of stepping out in front of the Back In The High Life project in terms of promotional duties, from doing interviews to making videos. That said, “Higher Love” might have smashed even without any of that stuff. Such a great opening, with the scattershot percussion leading into the engaging opening line: “Think about it, there must be higher love.” It starts at that high level and never lets up from there.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock