Nancy Wilson Rocks the Stage With Chappell Roan for a Fierce “Barracuda” Cover That Feels Straight Out of the 70s

Spending nearly a decade in the music industry, Chappell Roan eventually found her footing in 2023 when she released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. That album included hits like “Pink Pony Club”, which landed No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay, and “Hot To Go”, which hit No. 9 on the same chart. But outside of the studio, Roan capitalized on her recent fame by going on the road for a string of concerts. And during her recent stop in New York, she created a special moment not just for her fans, but also for herself, when welcoming Nancy Wilson to the stage.

Although Heart produced several hit songs over the years, nothing compared to “Barracuda.” Looking at the numbers, the song gained over 540 million streams on Spotify and was considered one of the best hard rock songs of all time by VH1 in 2009. So when Roan took the stage at Queens’ Forest Hills Stadium on Sunday, she found herself in the presence of rock royalty.

Currently on her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour, Roan first covered the hit Heart song in 2024. Since that moment, she added it to her setlist. Eventually catching the attention of Wilson, she decided to join forces with Roan for a special performance.

The One Song Chappell Roan Wished She Wrote

Besides getting a chance to share the stage with Roan, Wilson showered the singer with praise. She even extended her hand, offering to be her “rock ‘n’ roll auntie.”

More than willing to give her advice about her growing career, their chemistry on stage was met with high praise. “This is so cool, love Heart and to see those ladies get homage is amazing.”

Although writing a few hit songs herself, Roan once declared her love for Heart and “Barracuda”, insisting, “’Barracuda’ is a song that I wish I wrote. It makes me feel how I want to [feel]. Listening to that song, performing that song — sometimes I’ll cover it — that is what a performer, to me, feels like. I am a performer when I listen to that song, when I play it.

With Roan keeping the song close, she used the lyrics for motivation. “I strive every freaking time that I’m in the studio to make something that good.”

