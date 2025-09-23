3 Classic Rock Songs by Bob Seger That Give Us the Chills

Certain artists just get you. If you play their songs, you can feel the tunes finding your heart and soul in a way that few other artists can. It goes beyond a favorite songwriter or performer. Instead, it’s like their music calls to you in a way that’s timeless or more than just entertainment. It’s like they write songs with your very spirit in mind. Spooky as that might sound, it’s true. And one of those artists who calls to our sensibilities is the Detroit-born rocker Bob Seger. Below, we wanted to explore three songs from the artist that not only call to us but also give us the chills. Indeed, these are three classic rock Bob Seger songs that make the hair on the backs of our necks stand up

Videos by American Songwriter

“Old Time Rock And Roll” from ‘Stranger In Town’ (1979)

One of the most famous piano openings in any classic rock song ever, this 1979 tune from Bob Seger does not hold back. Not only does Seger pronounce the kind of music that he thinks is best, but he also takes the liberty to bash other kinds of songs, including disco! The nerve! But it’s that brash, bold behavior that draws us to Bob Seger. He tells it like he sees it, and he often does so with bravado. His belting about his musical tastes is must-hear music. Just ask Tom Cruise.

“Turn The Page” from ‘Back In ’72’ (1973)

Originally released in 1973 on Bob Seger’s LP, Back in ’72, this track earned prominence when a live version was released several years later. On it, you can hear Seger’s worn-out energy. The road defeat. That stuff comes out in the studio recording, too. Indeed, the life of a touring artist is hard, arduous. You get the applause for an hour or two, and the rest is a lonesome road. This song gets at Seger’s soul and thus at our own. Chilling stuff. The lament of a star.

“Night Moves” from ‘Night Moves’ (1976)

The title song from Bob Seger’s 1976 album of the same name, this acoustic-driven number features a bit of a lighter side of the songwriter. It’s not the dark, brooding stuff of “Turn the Page”. No, it’s the nostalgic, reminiscing memories of a great craftsman. It’s great to see multiple sides of your heroes, and this is certainly a unique one of Seger’s scratchy voice and mirth in his delivery. Hearing him sing about being young again makes us smile.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns