What Were the 5 Biggest Us Hits by English Beat Group Herman’s Hermits?

Herman’s Hermits provided a wholesome antidote to some of the bluesier acts to come out of the British Invasion. They minted big hits out of antiquated songs from the British music hall era and other novelty items.

While they often struck a humorous pose, there was nothing comical about the fantastic success the band enjoyed, especially in the US. Here are the five songs of theirs that did the best on the American charts.

5. “There’s A Kind Of Hush” – No. 4 in 1967

Not only was this song one of Herman’s Hermits’ biggest hits, it also turned out to be one of their last significant singles, at least in terms of commercial impact. After its release in 1967, they struggled to maintain relevance as rock took a turn for the rowdier side. Nonetheless, “There’s A Kind Of Hush” features a lovely vocal from frontman Peter Noone. He plays it straight here and captures the optimism of the lyrics. Nine years later, The Carpenters would tap into that same quality and earn a pretty big hit out of the song as well.

4. “Listen People” – No. 3 in 1966

Graham Gouldman delivered one of the most impressive catalogs of any British songwriter, even before he joined the successful 70s outfit 10cc. He churned out hits for artists ranging from The Yardbirds to The Hollies. And he offered several songs to Herman’s Hermits, including “Listen People”, which allowed them to take up a more serious stance. The band manages a nifty quiet-to-loud dynamic. And Noone navigates a song that contains some tricky mood changes, both in the lyrics and in the way the song surges from gentle pop to brooding rock.

3. “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat” – No. 2 in 1965

While The Beatles quickly moved out of their cute and cuddly period, Herman’s Hermits gladly remained in that space for much of their career. While it might not have made them the coolest beat group, it certainly allowed them to carve out their own special niche. “Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat” certainly fits the mold of something that the Fab Four might have delivered circa ’63. There’s even a trebly rhythm guitar part similar to what John Lennon often played. The chaste romantic tale made sure that teenagers, rather than adults, were the clear target audience.

“I’m Henry VIII, I Am” – No. 1 in 1965

Interestingly enough, the two biggest Herman’s Hermits hits in America weren’t released as singles in the UK. Perhaps it’s because they’re so Anglo-focused that they verge on parody. British audiences might not have taken to them in the same way as the Yanks. US fans clearly heard the humor in the rocked-up version of a song that had been around since the beginning of the 20th century. At under two minutes long, it wisely manages to get in and get out before its repetitiveness turns annoying.

1. “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter” – No. 1 in 1965

British fans knew this novelty song well since it made the rounds at birthday parties. Give credit to Herman’s Hermits and their renowned producer Mickie Most for understanding that it would work very well in other parts of the world. Peter Noone lays on the accent as thick as possible, as he inhabits the schoolboy character trying to win over a girl by sweet-talking her mother. It’s the kind of song that you know by heart minutes after hearing it. And that kind of thing goes a long way in the pop music world.

