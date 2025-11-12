Country Music Star Honors Veterans With 2026 Military Base Tour Announcement

On Tuesday, America took a moment to honor the men and women who served, and continue to serve, in the armed forces. To thank them for their service, dozens of businesses offered discounts and even free meals. For some towns, they held a special parade or ceremony. And when it came to Riley Green, the country singer decided to take his thanks for the military a step further when he announced his upcoming shows, which will take place on three different bases.

While numerous country music stars thanked veterans for their sacrifice, Green believed there was no better time to announce a few new concerts. Already packing 2026 with shows, Green announced that on March 9th, he would take the stage at the Navy Base Fleet Yokosuka in Yokosuka, Japan. On March 10th, he will visit the Naval Air Facility Atsugi in Atsugi, Japan.

Riley Green’s Personal Connection With The Armed Forces

Taking a moment to explore Japan, Green will head back to the stage for one last concert on March 22nd. And keeping with the same military base theme, the show will be on Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Oahu, Hawaii.

Sharing a poster of the shows, Green explained how much of an honor it was to perform for the military. “Honored to be able to perform for the heroic men and women of our nation next year at our U.S. Military bases in Japan and Hawaii. Happy Veterans Day to all who have served!”

Green’s support for the military went beyond just concerts. The country singer worked closely with Blue Star Families in 2023, helping raise over $50,000 for nine families. He returned again to promote the organization and highlight its mission.

Speaking about what drives his passion to support the armed forces, Green reflected on his family’s connection to the military. “The military has always been really close to my heart. Both of my granddaddies served. My granddaddy Lenny was in the Army. My granddaddy Buford was in the Air Force. So it’s awesome to be able to honor them and kind of shed a little bit of light on that and their military experience.”

As he prepares to take his tour overseas, Green’s music stands as a reminder that gratitude for service knows no borders.

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)



