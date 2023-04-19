Where Are They Now?: 98 Degrees

98 Degrees rose to fame amid the boyband movement of the ’90s. Like their peers – the likes of N*SYNC, the Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men – the group maintained an impassioned legion of young fans that gave them a stint atop the musical world. Unlike many of their peers, the group wasn’t manufactured by a record label and instead formed of their own volition.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The members – Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, and Drew Lachey – formed in 1996 in Los Angeles. They were at the height of their fame from the mid-’90s to the early ’00s, but what is the group up to today? Find out what 98 Degrees have been up to, below.

Are 98 Degrees Still Together?

Though the boyband craze has waned once again, 98 Degrees is still kicking – albeit with fewer eyes on them than in the ’90s.

The group has continually released new music with their most recent album being a smattering of Christmas favorites, released last year. Prior to that, the group shared an EP’s worth of remixes titled, Summer Of 98.

“It is such a blessing to be able to do this,” Timmons said in 2021. “I started the group to meet girls, get famous and make money, you know the things that young guys think about, and the music was in there as well. Never did I think in my late 40s would I be going out releasing music to radio and performing for sold-out crowds. I never thought it would last that long.”

Solo Pursuits

While the group is still operating as a four-piece for certain events and a host of projects, the members are largely focusing on their varied solo pursuits these days.

Frontman Nick has garnered success in the reality TV show space on Netflix’s Love is Blind. He acts as the show’s co-host alongside his wife, Vanessa Lachey. The hit series attempts to pair singles together without ever seeing each other’s faces, in an effort to curb any superficiality.

Prior to Love is Blind, Nick worked on The Ultimatum, which is a similar dating show produced by Netflix.

“I enjoy it so much because I get to work with my wife,” Nick said about Love is Blind. “It’s such a blast for us to work together. We enjoy spending time together. We look at it as almost a mini vacation when we get to hang out together and be a part of a show we’re really proud of.”

After the band went on a hiatus in 2002, Timmons began working on solo music and a TV show alongside Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd, Rich Cronin of LFO, and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC titled Mission: Man Band.

On top of his new music, Timmons joined the Chippendales dancers in 2011. Timmons helped launch a new iteration of the dancers called Men of the Strip, which expanded the show to more than just stripping.

Jeffre set his sights on politics after 98 Degrees went on hiatus. He decided to run for mayor of Cincinnati in 2015, though he wasn’t elected.

“I feel good,” Jeffre said after the election results. “I think we did well given the lack of coverage that the local media gave my campaign. I was a grass-roots candidate and not one of the big-money, big-party politicians and I got some national and international attention, but the local media chose to marginalize my campaign, which I think was a great disservice to the community.”

Drew has appeared in several Broadway shows including Spamalot and Rent. Like his brother, Drew has dipped into the reality TV space with appearances on Nick’s show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, Dancing with the Stars, and American Ninja Warrior.

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)