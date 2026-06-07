4 Self-Deprecating Rock Songs That Prove the 1990s Were All About Not Caring

Usually, rock stars want to keep up an image. Even when they say they don’t want to look cool, they’re trying to look cool. Whether it’s with a haircut, an outfit, a new gold guitar, or whatever else, rock stars are often like any celebrity—the look matters. But here below, we wanted to highlight four times when big-name rockers couldn’t have cared less. These are four tracks from the 1990s that prove some artists of the day could lean into a joke. Indeed, these are four self-deprecating rock songs that show the 1990s didn’t care.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Creep” by Radiohead from ‘Pablo Honey’ (1992)

Today, if someone calls you a creep, that’s not good. But in 1992, Thom Yorke and Radiohead weren’t afraid of the label. In fact, they went ahead and put it on themselves! Strangely, in a rather subversive but charming way, their fans loved it. They enjoyed the chance to sing in unison about how they were all creeps. How times can change!

“Dumb” by Nirvana from ‘In Utero’ (1993)

Nirvana’s lead singer, Kurt Cobain, was likely the greatest songwriter of the late 20th century. So, to hear him sing in 1993 about being dumb was quite the ride. Still, Cobain didn’t shy away from it. Take that as a lesson, young songwriters. You don’t have to take yourself so seriously all the time. It’s okay to poke holes in your mystique!

“Loser” by Beck from ‘Mellow Gold’ (1993)

Indeed, sometimes when you can joke around with yourself, you can write the breakthrough song you’ve always wanted. For an example of this, check out Beck. While millions of fans know and love him today, it was a song about being a loser that helped him gain major attention. When 107.7 The End started playing his rock-rap hybrid track, Beck soon became a household name.

“Self Esteem” by The Offspring from ‘Smash’ (1994)

This song is perhaps the most famous self-deprecating rock song ever. The vocalist sings about his girlfriend cheating on him and disrespecting him left and right. It’s rather sad, but somehow, like a car crash, we can’t turn away. The tune helped The Offspring become one of the biggest bands in the world for a period of time in the decade. Today, you can hear their music playing unselfconsciously on classic rock stations everywhere.

Photo by Niels van Iperen/Getty Images