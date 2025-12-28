3 Crystal Gayle Songs That Are Still Gorgeous (and Underrated) Gems Today

Beginning in 1970, Crystal Gayle spent two decades as one of country music’s biggest hitmakers. While perhaps not as legendary as her sister, Loretta Lynn, Gayle had more than 40 hit singles at country radio, including these three, which are still worth listening to today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is perhaps Gayle’s most noteworthy song. A hit at both country and pop radio, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is written by Richard Leigh. The song is on Gayle’s 1977 We Must Believe In Magic album.

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” says, “Tell me no secrets, tell me some lies / Give me no reasons, give me alibis / Tell me you love me and don’t let me cry / Say anything but don’t say goodbye / I didn’t mean to treat you bad / Didn’t know just what I had / But, honey, now I do / And don’t it make my brown eyes / Don’t it make my brown eyes / Don’t it make my brown eyes blue.“

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” stayed at the top of the country charts for four weeks.

“It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye”

Gayle includes “It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” on her Miss The Mississippi record. Released as a single in 1980, the song was written by Roger Greenaway and Geoff Stephens.

“It’s Like We Never Said Goodbye” says, “Its we like never said goodbye love / We’re both a little shy love / But you sure remember how to make me smile / A different bed a different ceiling / But still that same old feeling / As I hold you close I almost want to cry / ‘Cause it feels just like we never said goodbye.”

“I’ll Get Over You”

Out in 1976, “I’ll Get Over You” is Gayle’s first No. 1 single of her career. Also written by Richard Leigh, the song is on Gayle’s sophomore Somebody Loves You album.

“I’ll Get Over You” says, “I’ll find me a guy one day / Who’s not scared to give his heart away When I do, it’s safe to say / That I’ll get over you / I’ll get over you / I’ll get through, and when I do / I’ll be good as new / When I get over you.”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, Leigh played the song for Gayle’s producer, Allen Reynolds. Reynolds liked the song and the recording so much, he wanted Leigh to cut it for his own record. Fortunately, Leigh felt the song was better suited for Crystal Gayle, which is how she was able to record the song.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images