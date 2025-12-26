Born on This Day in 1963, One of Heavy Metal’s Most Famous Drummers Who Co-Founded the World’s Most Famous Metal Band

Not only does Lars Ulrich pound the drums for the world’s most famous metal band, Metallica, but he is also one of the iconic outfit’s founding members. And along with his drumming talents, he also co-wrote almost all of the band’s songs, along with the band’s only other remaining original member, James Hetfield. And Ulrich was born on this very day in 1963. Let’s look back on the legend’s career, shall we?

Lars Ulrich’s Legacy Continues On, Decades After Metallica Formed in 1981

Lars Ulrich was born on December 26, 1963, in Gentofte, Denmark. He is the son of famed tennis player Torben Ulrich. When he was a young child, Ulrich was lucky enough to see Deep Purple live in Copenhagen with his family, a performance that would inspire him to start his music career in later years. He got his first Ludwig drum kit when he was about 12 years old.

Ulrich was raised in Denmark but moved to Newport Beach, California, in 1980 when he was still a teenager. His goal was initially to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a professional tennis player. After failing to make it to his high school tennis team, Ulrich ultimately decided to focus on music.

It’s a good thing he didn’t make it far in tennis. In 1981, Ulrich would put out an ad in a local newspaper looking for rock musicians to start a band with him. None other than James Hetfield responded, and Metallica was born.

From its inception in the early 1980s, Metallica has released 11 studio albums, each of which has charted globally. From 1991 onward, each of the band’s releases has topped numerous international charts, from the US to Denmark to Australia to Canada. They remain one of the most famous thrash metal bands of all time, if not the most famous thrash metal band in the world.

Ulrich became well-known for his unique style of drumming, which includes lightning-fast and aggressive thrash beats. He is also known for not having a ride cymbal in his kit, even today. Instead, he tends to opt for a China cymbal because he doesn’t like “the ding” of the ride cymbal.

Lars Ulrich remains one of the band’s only founding members still involved, alongside James Hetfield. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009, along with the other members of Metallica. He was the first Danish musician to receive such an honor.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images