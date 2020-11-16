ANSWERS To Readers’ Questions: Where is Bob Dylan?

In this series, we attempt to answer questions sent in by readers, or their attorneys. Any of a personal nature will be kept private, but others will be published which might be useful and/or entertaining to other readers.



Today’s question comes from Mr. Gunn in Minnesota, who wrote us that he’s a retired miner after 49 years at the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Iron Mine on Minnesota’s Mesabi Range. He’s been a part-time songwriter, he wrote, “since FDR was president, and a close personal friend and almost-collaborator with the legendary songwriter H.P. Danks, who wrote ‘Silver Threads Among The Gold.'” Married 48 years to his wife Dolores, he’s the father of nine children and seventeen grandchildren “at last count,”





QUESTION: Do you know where Bob Dylan is?



FROM: Elston Gunn

Eveleth, Minnesota



ANSWER: Thank you for your question.



The simple answer is no. Yet it’s likely that simple answers aren’t what you’re after. Given that it would be wrong to simply invent an answer with no actual knowledge under my open name, I reached out to several of Dylan’s close confidantes, including one cousin, for this answer. When that failed, we turned to other sources who, while less reliable, did return emails.

His longtime pal and often producer, Jack Frost, was the first to reply. Here’s your answer.

JACK FROST: Yes, I know where he is. He’s at Iguana Ranas in Tijuana. Zona Rosa. In the back by the candles. He’s wearing a white Panama hat with Magdalena, the woman in the long black dress. Dogs are barking somewhere. A choir of St. Lucy candles are singing old Inkspots songs. He knows every word but doesn’t let on.

Edguardo, a güey from Chiapas, is wearing Buddy Holly’s glasses. Much later that night he picks up a sea-green Telecaster and sings of “el otro lado” like Roy Orbison in Spanish. Then came John the Revelator, both the song and the guy, in a long preacher’s coat and wild hair. Then either Sarah and Martha, the twin daughters of the sojourner no one can tell them apart, including them. The other plays an old triangle. Always. She is never not playing it “like Hendrix with guitar,” she says.

Then that famous reedy nasality cuts through the clamor. It’s him. The man sometimes known simply as The Man. “When everybody comes to town,” he sings, then plays some old tune on one string. “All I have is yours, all you see is mine, I can’t believe it, I can’t believe I’m alive…. Where are you tonight? I’d have you anytime….” He laughs and says, “It’s a collage.” Someone in shadows is singing “Senor” in A minor. “Try it in B minor,” he says. “It might be a hit for you.”

Then Dylan picks up a harmonica, and puts it to his lips but plays nothing anyone can hear. Anyone except Magdalena, who starts to dance slowly, like in a dream. Out in the alley seventeen dogs begin to howl, all abandoned in Zona Norte. A blind man on a pale horse rides by and disappears. Dylan in the moonlit courtyard sees Johanna’s ghost and the eternal burro, sparkling with jewels and binoculars. All along the ruins of her balcony he hears the yellow railroad, and sings in his chains like the sea, lovesick for love, for love in vain, for love unchained, for love minus zero, for love like a wheelbarrow in lightning, a baby-carriage rolling down the old stone Potemkin steps.





Those who are wed where lightning strikes, he said to her ghost a siren to sing and sew and make flowers grow, the mystic one, the tambourine wild child, of rain, of wind, of change, of bells, of the jingle-jangle morning, of the lost sheep, of the forever fifth day of May in drizzling rain in the year of who knows when sleepers wake opening eyes to the tune of an accordion, to sing with bongos and beat cadence of a precious angel under the sun near the tracks where green smoky haze settles as melodies unwind, echoes of Woody and Cisco and Leadbelly too and Blind Willie McTell entangled and blue, a slow train still coming, the yellow boxcar stars and the new tattoo like crazy glue, of Judas and his wild mercury brothers, of the diner in Duluth, of love he threw away to time the thief, time the revelator, haunted by Ramon’s bloodied face in the cantina, and the hand that held the gun.

And then there’s nothing left but the laughter, and to die and be reborn, then just the geometry of sound, and then the empty song so hollow, too much and not enough, of the strong and stronger stuff, as he has one more cup of coffee, strong, for San Fernando Road leads to the valley of stone to the Cahuenga Pass and the Pacific crossing, silhouetted by her sea, by the words they wrote in stone and kelp, songs of sand and seaweed, that dance like castanets on stone, like Hank Williams on the telephone, as lonely as loneliness gets all alone on the Iron Range as the locusts sang. A wanderer he is, he wanders out and then in again in a red rodeo shirt with long sleeves stuffed with secrets, songs, prayers and sunflower seeds, laughing.

When God went electric the whole world got faster

They sang of the father the only true master

Gathering temple stones of alabaster

He swapped an old 12-string for a new Stratocaster.



Then with a wheel on fire the mystery tramp

Played King David’s lyre through a Silvertone amp

And music like medicine got under our skin

At the hour that the ship came in

So abandon not that which what the heart understands

That the circle of song is unbroken

And the chains of the sea busted by our own hands

Are all buried under Hoboken.