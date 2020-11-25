Bringin’ It Backwards: Interview with Ben Chandler

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Ben Chandler over Zoom video!

Named one of Pigeons & Planes’ ‘Best New Artists – February 2020’ Chandler’s sound ‘is a product of countless hours spent in a Pittsburgh bedroom as a teenager, fooling around on the guitar with no intention of recording anything…’

In 2015 when he moved to Naples, FL from his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, Chandler met fellow Naples artist Dominic Fike at a party, among others in the local scene, and began spending his time producing for his new group of friends, including Fike’s earlier demos and artists like Nate Traveller.

Ben Chandler has since made a name for himself, bringing a refreshing perspective to the music scene with his unique sound. Chandler blends the musicality of his classic rock idols like The Beatles, The Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix with the DIY ethos of Tyler The Creator and Odd Future, and the effortlessly cool vibe of Omar Apollo and his close friends Dominic Fike and Contradash.

“Red Line” follows Chandler’s breakthrough EP, SWEET DREAMS, SWEET HEART. A collection of songs he worked on during quarantine, the EP has earned widespread acclaim from the likes of Lyrical Lemonade, which wrote, “Ben Chandler’s music is best described as bedroom-made, radio-ready. His skills as a producer, a songwriter, a singer, and otherwise, far exceed what one would expect from an artist so early in their career, and yet, with releases like his latest – the SWEET DREAMS, SWEET HEART EP – Chandler continues to set the foundation for a long, fruitful presence in music.”

The EP was highlighted by standout track “Self Aware,” which was joined by a homespun companion video filmed and directed by Chandler.

Stay tuned for new music coming from Ben Chandler very soon!

