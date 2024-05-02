Carly Pearce Shares Acoustic Performance of “My Place” with Two Special Guests

Carly Pearce will release her upcoming album Hummingbird on June 7. She started releasing singles from the new collection last year with “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” her duet with Chris Stapleton. Last month, she released the fifth single, “My Place.” Recently, she shared a special acoustic performance of the song on social media.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pearce co-penned the song with Jordan Reynolds and Lauren Hungate. In a previous social media post, she shared the story behind the song and what it means to her. “I wrote this song about a dream I had long before the relationship I was in ended, but I knew that it would,” she revealed. “It’s hard to watch people move on and realize your heart can’t live there anymore, but that realization is the beginning of the healing process,” she added. That healing process is reportedly at the heart of the follow-up to her breakout 2021 album 29: Written in Stone.

[RELATED: Behind the Meaning of Carly Pearce’s “my place”]

Earlier this week, Pearce shared a special acoustic performance of “My Place” on social media. The video shows her performing the song with Hungate singing backup and Reynolds on guitar.

Carly Pearce Celebrates Her “My Place” Co-Writers

In the post’s caption, Pearce shared her heartfelt gratitude for her co-writers. “The Nashville songwriting community is so precious to me,” she began. “As artists, we truly couldn’t do what we do without them. I wrote “My Place” with two of the best songwriters in town and it meant so much to me that they wanted to join me onstage in Nashville to play our song,” she added.

She went on to reveal how much Hungate and Reynolds have contributed to her upcoming release. “These two have helped me shape the Hummingbird record and tell my stories perfectly. Jordan and Lauren, thank you again,” she wrote. “I’ll never forget Thursday night.”

Hungate and Reynolds have several co-writing credits on Humming Bird. Reynolds appears on “My Place” as well as “Oklahoma,” “Fault Line,” “Trust Issues” and the title track. Hungate is on “My Place” and “Woman to Woman.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA