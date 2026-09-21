Where Is ‘The Voice’ Season 29 Winner Alexia Jayy Now?

Alexia Jayy took home a Voice victory in a very unique season of the famed competition show. Season 29 was dubbed “Battle of Champions,” featuring celebrity coaches who all had a win under their belt: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. The competition was stiff, but Jayy’s stunning vocals won out in the end. Learn more about what Jayy has been up to since she won over America on The Voice below.

Alexia Jayy’s Audition

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The Mobile, Alabama, native took to the stage to perform Carole King’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” during the blind auditions. Before blowing the judges away, she spoke about being a single mother, eventually blending her family with her boyfriend, David. “For my son to be able to watch me…that means a lot,” she said at the time. “Because we went through so much together.”

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Her backstory only made her stellar performance all the more endearing; not that her superb vocals needed help drawing emotion out of a listener at all. Clarkson quickly turned her chair after Jayy hit a mind-blowing run, and the other two judges followed suit. She went with Adam Levine, helping him to continue a winning streak.

Her three-chair turn surprised no one. It was an early sign of her success on the show, which ultimately saw her take home the trophy after going head-to-head with similarly powerhouse vocalists. She became the first Black woman to earn the title of Voice champion in the show’s history.

Since ‘The Voice’

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But what has Jayy been up to since The Voice? Jayy has plenty of original music for fans to get their hands on, including the highly streamed “Rent Free” and the similarly enticing “Brag”. She’s taken these songs, and more, on the road since fans first fell in love with her on season 29. And she proved at every stop why she deserved the crown. Her latest release, “Find The Door”, is perhaps her most inspiring song yet, as she uses her singular voice to deliver some much-needed advice.

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“Can’t nothing break me / ‘Cause I’m made of stonе / Heart of a tiger, fueled with thе fire / Down to my bones,” she sings with no shortage of emotion.

Other notable career highlights include a spot at Macy’s 4th of July fireworks celebration, where she blew away the crowd with a cover of Beyoncé’s “Halo”. Revisit that chill-inducing performance above.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)