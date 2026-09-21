What Time Is ‘The Voice’ on Tonight? How to Watch the Season 30 Premiere

The Voice is officially entering its 30th season, and viewers are in for a treat. This landmark season features new contestants, new chair-turning moments, and even new coaches, and we could not be more excited to see what’s in store.

Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the 30th season of The Voice tonight.

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The Voice will begin on NBC at 8 pm. ET and will air three episodes this week: one on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Fans can also watch The Voice on NBC and stream episodes on Peacock the day after.

Fans will see familiar faces on the coaches’ panel, like Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson, as they enter blind auditions. However, they will also be greeted by some new faces. Queen Latifiah and Riley Green are both stepping up to the plate as first-timers this year.

Longtime host Carson Daly will also continue his role this year.

Who Is Riley Green’s Biggest Competition on ‘The Voice’?

Green might be the only cowboy on The Voice‘s judging lineup this year, but he’s definitely not the only one with an eye for talent. When Today asked him who he thought his biggest competition would be, he chose Kelly Clarkson.

“It’s tough because there’s some, you know, Adam’s been there forever,” he explained. “Queen Latifah is very, very famous. I think probably Kelly Clarkson. She’s gonna try to get some of my country acts on the show, I know.”

Honestly though, I wouldn’t be so sure that Clarkson is the only one looking to snatch up those country contestants. In a 2020 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Queen Latifah talked about her own love for country music. The rapper-turned-actress cited “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and even Florida Georgia Line as some of her favorite acts.

“And I love that country music is now, like, really think country music is really leaning into so many other genres now,” she added. “I think it’s pulling from a little hip hop. It’s pulling from a little R&B, maybe. It’s always, like, got, like, blues under it, too.”

It seems like the coaches for The Voice are definitely gonna bring the heat this season.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images