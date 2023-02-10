Who Wrote ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Theme Song?

Now this is a story all about how / My life got flipped turned upside down / And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there and we’ll tell you how one of the most iconic television themes came to be.

The theme song that opened each episode of the ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was an infectious hit in which rich narrative lyrics laid out the show’s premise against tiptoeing synths and a bop-along beat. The theme was an instant ear-worm from the time the sitcom aired in 1990, but the song would have been just as captivating without a TV show attached.

Like many theme tunes, the song perfectly set the stage for the fan-favorite show. Its lyrics detail how a fictitious Will Smith, played by the multi-hyphenate entertainer Will Smith, leaves his life in Philadelphia to live alongside his aunt and uncle in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air.

The hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince were behind the tune. That’s right, the Fresh Prince was behind The Fresh Prince theme, and His Fresh Highness was none other than Smith.

The actor-rapper not only portrayed the lead, but he was also the composer of the theme song. Smith wrote the rap’s irresistible lyrics, performing the title sequence under his stage name, while DJ Jazzy Jeff produced the tune.

Check it out below.

The Fresh Prince Today

Nearly three decades after the show aired its final season, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a comeback in the form of the reboot, Bel-Air. The reimagined version – set to a more serious tone – has introduced Smith’s beloved character to a new generation.

In the below Super Bowl ad, Smith gives his iconic theme a refreshed remix in promotion of the new show. The video features Fresh Prince fans from around the globe, joining in to pay tribute to the original show’s enduring theme.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images