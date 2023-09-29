8 Songs That Perfectly Capture the Spirit of Summer

Summer arrives with a sense of freedom, warmth, and endless possibilities. It’s a season that beckons us to soak up the sun, create unforgettable memories, and revel in carefree moments. And the icing on the cake? School’s out. While this is absolutely good news for the kids, it’s a period of mixed feelings for the parents. They have to be cooped up all day long with the mischief makers, but it also means you get to catch up with them and form memories that will last till the end of each person’s day.

Music makes everything better. What better way to encapsulate the spirit of summer than through music? In this compilation, we present 10 songs that flawlessly capture the essence of the season, each carrying a melody that resonates with the sun-soaked days and starlit nights.

1. “Summertime”- DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince (2020)

Back when Will Smith was known as the Fresh Prince who rocked the rap world, he and DJ Jeff Townes formed the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. From their fourth studio album Homebase (1991), they released “Summertime” as the lead single, winning a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at the 1992 ceremony. The summer jam spent a week at No. 1 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart, as well as hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. With its smooth groove and nostalgic lyrics, the song sets the perfect tone for lazy afternoons and easygoing adventures.

2. “Walking on Sunshine” – Katrina and the Waves (1983)

“Walking on Sunshine” is a regular summer staple released by the British rock band Katrina and the Waves from their 1983 debut album. It was written for the group by the English rocker Kimberley Rew and reached No. 4 in Australia, No. 9 in the US, and No. 8 in the UK. The song’s popularity escalated when it began to feature in commercials where advertisers pay up to $200,000 per year to use the song (npr.org). It was also featured on the popular television show Glee in the Season 1 episode titled “Vitamin D”, as a mashup with Beyoncé’s “Halo.” You can also find it on the dance game Just Dance 2023 edition and in a musical scene in Look Who’s Talking with John Travolta.

3. “All Summer Long” – Kid Rock (2008)

Kid Rock’s unusual rap rock and country rock style endeared him to many, and his summer anthem “All Summer Long” from his 2007 seventh studio album, Rock n Roll Jesus, was just as endearing. The track samples “Night Moves” by Bob Seger, “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London.” “All Summer Long’ was a No. 1 hit in Australia and six European countries, including the UK. In the US, it was on country radio and became a Top 10 country hit.

Rock’s “All Summer Long” blends rock and country elements to create a feel-good track that captures the essence of carefree summer nights, evoking memories of bonfires, beach parties, and the joy of being young.

4. “Kokomo” – The Beach Boys (1988)

They’re called The Beach Boys, so it’s no surprise that summer anthems came from them. “Kokomo” was initially released for the 1988 film “Cocktail,” starring Tom Cruise, before it was added to their album Still Cruisin’. Despite negative reviews from music critics, the song became a No. 1 hit in the US and Australia. The negative reviews called the song insipid and too hokey, but the commercial success and its constant place on summer playlists say otherwise. The song talks about two lovers taking a trip to a relaxing island called Kokomo in the summer. With “Kokomo,” The Beach Boys transport listeners to an idyllic tropical paradise.

5. “Cruel Summer” – Bananarama (1983)

One of the most popular songs from the Anglo-Irish girl group Bananarama is the summer hit “Cruel Summer,” which was released in 1983 as a standalone single before it became a part of their self-titled second album.

The song hit No. 8 on the UK Singles Chart in ’83, and it reached No. 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 after its inclusion in the 1984 movie The Karate Kid. While the song describes the darker side of summer, the oppressive heat, and the misery of not having someone to be with, it resonated with their listeners, as fans echoed the “we’ve all been there” sentiment.

Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” infuses the season with a touch of nostalgia and bittersweet emotion. Its catchy chorus and energetic rhythm make it a staple for summer playlists.

6. “Hot Fun in the Summertime” – Sly and the Family Stone (1969)

The Californian funk band Sly and the Family Stone set the mood for summer with their 1969 release, “Hot Fun in the Summertime.” The song was released prior to their famous Woodstock performance, increasing their fanbase when it was performed at the famous festival.

Sly and the Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime” is a timeless celebration of the season’s festivities. Its soulful sound and upbeat tempo evoke images of picnics, parties, and outdoor revelry.

7. “Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams (1984)

Bryan Adams’ “Summer of 69” was released as a single from his fourth album, Reckless. “Summer of ’69” is the most streamed and the most digitally purchased song in Canada prior to 2005. The song takes listeners on a journey back in time, reflecting on youthful summers filled with adventure and romance. The song’s rock-infused sound describes the dilemma between settling down or trying to become a rock star.

8. “California Gurls” – Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg (2010)

Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream was quite the album. “California Girls” was the lead single on the album with verses from rapper Snoop Dogg. According to Perry, the song was written and released as an answer to “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. The song’s lyrics serve as an ode to California, as opposed to New York in Jay-Z’s song.

The song became a worldwide success by peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and staying at No. 1 in seven other countries. It was the best-selling song of 2010 in Canada, and the RIAA certified it platinum and higher in nine countries.

