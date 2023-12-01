Why is Hank Williams Jr. Called Bocephus?

Musicians amass nicknames in a variety of ways. They are sometimes pretty self-explanatory and other times they are … not so much. In the case of Hank Williams Jr., those not well-versed in his story will find the nickname Bocephus to be the latter. How did he come by this nickname?

Videos by American Songwriter

Williams Jr., the son of Hank Williams, was given the nickname by his father. The country icon looked at his bouncy baby boy and, instead of eliciting “oohs and ahhs,” he decided he bared an uncanny resemblance to the ventriloquist dummy, Bocephus. It’s nice to know that even famous people have to grin and bare embarrassing nicknames from their parents.

Williams Sr. would often close out radio shows by issuing a hidden message to his son: “Don’t worry, Bocephus, I’m coming home.”

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind the Tongue-in-Cheek “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr.]

The original Bocephus belonged to Grand Ole Opry comedian Rod Brasfield. Brasfield and Bocephus had a famous run on the country mecca from 1947 until the comedian died in 1958. The spirit of Bocephus lives on with Williams Jr. Given he released an entire song about the nickname, we venture to guess he doesn’t mind it much.

Now I’m looking for a lover and

I’m looking for some fun

My name is Bocephus, I’m a son of a gun

Williams Jr. followed his father into the limelight in the early ’60s. When he first stepped into the country scene, he made a name imitating his father’s musical style, becoming a sort of nostalgia act.

It wasn’t until he had a brush with death that he decided to forge his path. In 1975, Williams Jr. suffered a near-fatal fall while mountain climbing. The incident must have given Williams Jr. some clarity because, after recovering, he made the apt decision to move into the country rock space. It proved to be a better fit for Williams Jr. than the Grand Ole Opry style he was peddling before.

Williams Jr. earned his spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020. He’s regarded as one of the premiere voices in outlaw country.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)