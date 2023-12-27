10 of the Best Hank Williams Jr. Quotes

Ever since Hank Williams Jr. decided to break away from his father’s musical shadow, he has been one of the most self-assured, distinctive artists in the country space. Find 10 of the most self-confident, inspiring quotes from the outlaw icon, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Hank Williams Jr. Announces New Tour For 2024: How To Get Tickets And Upcoming Dates]

1. “Growing up on Franklin Road in Nashville, I had everyone from Johnny Cash to Fats Domino swinging by my house to talk with my mom about my dad. So I had some pretty diverse influences, and I think that shows in my music.”

2. “I just play the music that I’m gonna play and don’t really worry about how people perceive it.”

3. “Most all of my awards are at the Country Music Hall of Fame. You know we had the longest running exhibit in the Hall of Fame history with Family Tradition. More people went to see Daddy’s stuff and all the things I have collected over the years than any other exhibit.”

4. “When Mother put me out on stage at eight years old, everyone wanted me to be just like Daddy.”

5. “You better mean what you’re singing or you need to get out of this business. That’s where I’m really lucky because they know I mean what I’m singing or I ain’t gonna sing it.”

6. “Being a Williams is not easy in this business because the bar is set very high to achieve success. Daddy set some high standards for all of us.”

7. “But I can say that the business has changed drastically since I started at 8 years old. Everything from the way you tour to how you make a record and how you release the music.”

8. “Music lives in cycles. One day, one type of music is on top and the next year another genre is on top. Either the fans love you or they jump from one artist to another.”

9. “You’ve got to want to put out good music. You’ve got to give the people their money’s worth.”

10. “Listen, I am who I am. I have always been true to who I am and that is why the fans support me.”

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)