The Meaning Behind the Tongue-in-Cheek “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr.

Families can be really demanding. Traditions are time-worn habits that aren’t easily broken—at least not without the shaking of heads and a tsk. However, there are some “traditions” that outsiders might deem a little dodgy. That’s the idea behind Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition.”

Williams Jr. sings about following in his father’s footsteps in this 1979 hit—much to the dismay of his fellow musicians who preferred the “outlaw” state of mind to stay out of country music.

Country music singers

Have always been a real close family

But lately some of my kinfolks

Have disowned a few others and me

I guess it’s because

I kinda changed my direction

Lord, I guess I went and broke their family tradition

What traditions exactly is Bocephus referring to? Find out, below.

Behind the Meaning

Hank Williams, with all his rightful prestige and indelible contributions to country music, was also known for his alcoholism. His drinking got him fired from the Grand Ole Opry and eventually contributed to his death in 1953. Subsequently, Williams Jr. also fell into the trappings of substance abuse, a fact he’s been public about.

Hank, why do you drink?

Hank, why do you roll smoke?

Why must you live out the songs that you wrote?

Over and over

Everybody makes my prediction

So if I get stoned, I’m just carrying on

An old family tradition

Instead of a vicious cycle, Williams Jr. calls the pipeline from his father’s alcohol abuse to his own a “Family Tradition.” It certainly softens the reality of the issue—something outlaw country singers are adept at. While admitting his own issues with drinking and drugging, he adds a little humor into the mix with the refrain: I’m just carrying on / An old family tradition.

This song isn’t meant to bash his father’s legacy. I am very proud of my daddy’s name, he sings. “Family Tradition” seems to be more of an effort to put his father’s or his own naysayers in their place. He responds with humor to anybody who dares to disagree with his way of life.

