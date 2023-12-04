Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2024 U.S. Tour

Outlaw Country icon Hank Williams Jr. announced today that he’ll be hitting the road in 2024, taking 13 U.S. cities by storm with an impressive set of support acts in what promises to be an electrifying run for the genre-defying star.

Williams will be kicking things off at home in Birmingham, Alabama on April 5, before making his way up the East Coast and across the Midwest, wrapping in Kansas City on September 14. Joining Bocephus will be an intergenerational who’s who of Americana and Traditional Country music artists, including up-and-coming star Charley Crockett, hippie country legends the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Grand Ole Opry Chairman and Byrds member Marty Stuart with His Fabulous Superlatives, and “Wagon Wheel” troubadours Old Crow Medicine Show.

The tour marks the 45th anniversary of the release of his career-defining manifesto, Family Tradition, with which Rockin’ Randall Hank was finally able to step out from the shadows of his father’s legacy and announce to the world who he really was.

Tickets to the Hank Williams Jr. 2024 tour go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 AM local time, with some select dates releasing tickets on Friday, December 15. You can get yours via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See the full tour routing below. Americana and Country fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see history in the making as the legendary country star celebrates his legacy with some truly incredible support acts.

Don’t wait – these tickets are likely to go quickly. Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available to a show near you!

4/5/2024 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC +

4/20/2024 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena!

5/17/2024 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek$ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

5/18/2024 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live$

6/7/2024 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre# –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

6/8/2024 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center# –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

6/21/2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

6/22/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

8/9/2024 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion^ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/10/2024 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

8/23/2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC+

8/24/2024 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+

9/14/2024 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center$

+ with Whiskey Myers

! with Neal McCoy

$ with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

# with Charley Crockett

* with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

^ with Old Crow Medicine Show

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.