Why the 1960s Produced More One-Hit Wonders Than Any Other Decade

When you think of one-hit wonders, what era do you typically think of? Do you think of the countless new wave acts in the 1980s that only scored one Top 40 hit each? Maybe you think of all the alt-rock and pop outfits that dropped bangers in the 90s, only to never quite score another hit again? Or maybe the digital-friendly cheesy pop tunes of the 2000s?

Believe it or not, none of those decades boasts the most one-hit wonders. According to research conducted by one Todd Kerpelman, as well as lists of one-hit wonder songs online, it appears that none other than the 1960s produced the most one-hit wonders of any decade thus far.

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It was pretty close, though. According to Kerpelman’s research, sorted by artists with Top 25 hits and no others in the Top 75, the 1960s boasted 187 one-hit wonders, while the 1970s came in second with 153. Surprisingly, it looks like the 1980s had the least amount of one-hit wonders at 91. While that particular decade definitely launched the most memorable one-hit wonders of all time, it seemed to be more about quality over quantity in the 1980s.

The 1960s Shockingly Produced More One-Hit Wonders Than Any Other Decade: Here’s Why

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One can’t help but wonder why the 1960s were such a big time for solitary hitmakers. When you think about it, it actually makes a lot of sense. Many a baby boomer will say that the 1960s were when everything changed, in many regards.

Musically, the decade experienced such a stark and powerful shift. Rock and roll evolved into a vast ocean of rock subgenres. Folk music became the mouthpiece of protest. Psychedelia became the go-to genre of the counterculture movement and took the world by storm during the Summer of Love.

To put it simply, a load of music was dropped in the 1960s. And while there were plenty of artists who enjoyed long and commercially successful careers during that decade, a lot of musicians only made it to the top one time before being overtaken by another artist. Sharing the stage isn’t easy when there are millions of musicians putting out genuinely good music and are ready to get on that stage, too.

It’s also worth considering how the music industry operated back in the 60s. It was easier to get discovered organically based on the quality of one’s music. If an A&R man was wise enough, he could smell success from a mile away, get a band in a studio in a day, and get a record out in a week or two.

Nowadays, if you have bare-minimum social media skills, you can get exposed to your audience as a musician without any middleman or label. It’s extremely hard, though, to make it up the charts that way. The 1960s were simpler in many ways, including in how easily musicians could get their 15 minutes of fame.

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