Will Butler Shares Two New Songs Following Split With Arcade Fire

Will Bulter announced his departure from Arcade Fire soon after the band shared their highly anticipated album, We. After completing a nearly 20-year tenure with the group, the multi-instrumentalist has begun to solely focus on his own pursuits, sharing two new songs.

Though Butler has been releasing solo music for a while now, “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer to Thee” are his first new releases since his split from the group. Both synth-driven tracks are reminiscent of Arcade Fire but are distinguished by Butler’s high, tremulous vocals.

Alongside “A Stranger’s House” comes a self-directed video where Butler speaks to the camera in a single take, telling the story about class tensions at an Italian villa. Though no project has been announced, the video seems like it could be one piece of a larger film. Find both songs below.

To celebrate his new releases, Butler has announced a slew of East Coast dates slated for this August. Stops along the tour include Cambridge, Brooklyn, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. Tickets are available now.

Will Butler 2022 East Coast Tour Dates

August 11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

August 12 Montreal, Quebec – Theatre Fairmount

August 13 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

August 14 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

August 19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

August 20 Washington, D.C. – DC9

August 21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Photo Credit: Merge Records