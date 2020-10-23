This reinvention of “Where Is The Love” for a Biden campaign ad exemplifies the inspirational power of song

One of the greatest examples of what a song can do is the new musical Biden campaign video which premiered this week. It shows the sheer soul impact a great song sung by a great singer can deliver. It’s the power of song.



Sung by the great Jennifer Hudson with soulful authority, it’s an inspirational reinvention of the Black Eyes Peas “Where Is The Love,” which was written by will.i.am with ap de ap, Taboo, Justin Timberlake, Printz Board, Michael Fratantuno and George Pajon.



Now called “The Love,” it is sung against scenes of unrest in our streets, riots, and police brutality. Hudson brings the fullness of the song with poignant force, while will.i.am interjects a rhyming denunciation of bigotry, race hatred and white supremacy with some new lyrics:

“Because if you only have love for your own race, Then you only leave space to discriminate.“

Michelle Obama shared the video on Twitter with her 17 million followers with these words:

If you believe that America deserves better, vote for Joe and Kamala like your life depends on it. But don’t stop there — get everyone you know to vote for them, too.