Will.i.am to Host AI-Themed Show on SiriusXM

Will.i.am is continuing to forge an innovative path in music with a new AI-themed show on SiriusXM. Starting in January, the singer will host will.i.am Presents the FYI Show. Centered around the latest innovations and interactive projects in the world of artificial intelligence, the show will also feature discussions of pop culture, world news, artist interviews, and more.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The FYI Show is a celebration of creators, innovators, and their dreams,” the singer/songwriter said in a press statement. “Episodes delve into AI-powered projects, exploring the What and the How, while also understanding the passion behind them. At FYI, we provide the right tools, infusing AI to help materialize dreams. An amazing journey awaits us!” The show will be available on SiriusXM and the FYI app, “an AI-powered communication and creative collaboration tool designed to help Focus Your Ideas,” as described in a press release.

[RELATED: 13 Songs You Didn’t Know will.i.am Wrote for Other Artists—From Britney Spears to John Legend]

This isn’t the first time the Black Eyed Peas member has broached the topic of AI. During an interview on SiriusXM in early 2023, will.i.am advocated for artists’ rights to their likeness in the rise of AI. “We all have voices and everyone’s compromised because there are no rights or ownership to your facial math or your voice frequency. You’re getting a FaceTime or a Zoom call and because there’s no intelligence on the call, there’s nothing to authenticate an AI call or a person call,” he said at the time. “That’s the urgent thing, protecting our facial math. I am my face math. I don’t own that. I own the rights to ‘I Got A Feeling,’ I own the rights to the songs I wrote, but I don’t own the rights to my face or my voice?”

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Vayner