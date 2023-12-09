Adele Opens Up on Parenthood and Fame: “The Kids Don’t Give a Flying F*** Who I Am”

It’s sometimes easy to forget that celebrities are parents too. Adele recently opened up about what it’s like to be a parent and to attend her son’s school functions.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele said that she made 60 chicken kababs for her 10-year-old son Angelo’s class. It’s something that many parents can relate to — having to put together food to bring to school events.

The singer said, “I did it the next day. It went great. I spilled the turmeric everywhere, so it stained my whole kitchen. I made 60 of them.”

For the most part, Adele doesn’t mind being a presence at her son’s school. She doesn’t have to deal with the same notoriety that comes with fame when dealing with young children. It’s something that she appreciates.

She said, “I’m thriving a bit. Now there are so many things his school does the most, with community vibes, which is fantastic. The kids don’t care. The kids don’t give a flying f–k who I am. And I get, not insecure, but I get nervous around loads of adults and strangers that I don’t know. And so making food for school events, it’s my dream.”

Adele Opens Up About Parenting Her Son

However, that’s not always the case. Adele said that her son Angelo didn’t realize his mother was famous for the longest time (via Today’s Parent). So much so, that Angelo thought he was being bullied when older kids started asking him about his mother.

“There were a few older girls who chased him around, asking if I was his mom,” Adele said. “He was just like: ‘I think her name’s Adele, yeah. My mom. My mom.’ I’m not Adele to him. He felt like he was being bullied because they were annoying him. I said: That’s not bullying. Just say, ‘Yeah, she’s my mom. She wiped my a–.’”

The singer admittedly felt guilty about putting her son in the limelight. So much so, that Adele recorded “Easy on Me” as a way of one day explaining things to her son.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she said in the UK interview. “It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

[Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]