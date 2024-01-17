Writer’s Block: Hannah Ellis Talks her Songwriting Journey

Hannah Ellis recently released her debut album, That Girl. The country album is chock full of impressive songwriting bouts. Given the prowess Ellis displays on this album, we thought it apt to catch up with the singer to hear more about her songwriting journey. Check out our conversation, below.

American Songwriter: When did you realize you could write songs as well as perform them?

Hannah Ellis: I didn’t start writing songs until I was about eighteen. I would try to write poems and I would write lyrics to other songs, but I don’t think I understood the craft of songwriting [at that time]. I don’t know where I thought songs came from, but when I turned eighteen, I just fell in love with it.

AS: Do you remember the first song that you felt confident enough to share with people?

Ellis: I wrote a song called “Daymaker.” I remember thinking, “Oh my gosh, this is such a hit.” I think everybody thinks the first song that actually has a beginning, middle, and end is great.

AS: I love that question because everyone’s first song is very different. You never know what you’re going to hear. Can you feel when a song is going to work in a writing session? Or does it constantly surprise you which songs make the cut?

Ellis: It’s a mixed bag. I think there are songs like “Country Can” where you’re writing it and you think, “Okay, we have to cut this.” You know when it’s a special song. Then there are songs that you’re just attached to and want to put on the record.

AS: Do you find there is a difference between writing for yourself and writing for other artists?

Ellis: Absolutely. [I want my songs] to sound like me. I would hate for a song to come out and have someone who knows me intimately think, “I don’t believe that from her.” But, at the same time, I love writing stories and emotions that I haven’t lived. I think that’s what is fun about being a songwriter.

AS: Do you have a favorite moment from a writing session, either for That Girl or in the past?

Ellis: I wrote “Somebody Else” with my husband. It was our dating anniversary at the time. We were writing and we weren’t getting anywhere. I was kind of getting annoyed because I just wanted to celebrate our anniversary, so I threw little jabs at him. I said, “I bet you didn’t even buy me flowers.” We were teasing each other back and forth. He was playing guitar and [sang the opening line], You’re the one that makes me maddest / Can say some things that get up in my head. I always say it’s a song for people who have been in love for a while.

AS: Is it easy to write with your husband?

Ellis: I would say that 99 percent of the time, it’s easy. He knows the stories I want to tell and he knows the way I say things. The only time it gets challenging is when he’s pushing me out of my box, but it always ends up being a positive.

AS: Lastly, what advice would you give to songwriters just starting out?

Ellis: I would say write your truth. Don’t feel like you need to write what anybody else is writing, whether it’s style or content. It’s the only thing that works in this business.

Photo courtesy of Robby Klein / Curb