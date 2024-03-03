Judas Priest Holds Intimate Q&A, Reveals Details of Crafting ‘Invincible Shield’

English heavy metal band Judas Priest will release Invincible Shield in just a few days, their first album release since 2018. To promote the album, the band is holding two “in conversation” promotional events, complete with a guest host. The first talk already took place on March 2. The next Judas Priest In Conversation event will kick off on March 6 at hmv Empire in Coventry, England.

Fans have filmed and posted photos of the first Judas Priest In Conversation event, which took place at PRYZM Kingston in Kingston upon Thames.

Judas Priest In Conversation in Kingston this afternoon. covering all things new album ‘Invincible Shield’, British heavy metal and real life breaking the law pic.twitter.com/6CNPC3JqET — Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) March 2, 2024

What is Invincible Shield About?

Invincible Shield is slated for a March 8 release via Epic Records. The day before the release, Judas Priest and fans will host a global listening party for the album. This digital event will be live at metal bars at over 30 cities worldwide.

Singer Rob Halford was recently interviewed by Metall Hammer magazine, where he discussed how the album came about with just three band members. Specifically, it was a collaborative effort between Halford and guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner.

“When Glenn and Richie and myself get in a room, like Priest have always done, as a three-piece – two guitar players and a singer – that’s the metal magic,” said Halford. “All of that energy, all of that youthful exuberance was still there in those initial writing sessions.”

Invincible Shield was an effort that took several years to create, with difficulties involving the pandemic and touring obligations. The album is not going to be a continuation of Nostradamus. Rather, it will tell its own story “like the old ’70s Judas Priest used to, like the ‘Sinner’ and stuff like that”, according to Faulkner.

