The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces “All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour” 2024

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band began its storied career nearly 60 years ago, and now the lauded country-rock group has decided to say goodbye to the road with a final tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The trek, which has been dubbed All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour, will kick off with a March 21 concert in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The first leg of the outing currently runs through a July 28 show in Abilene, Texas. The band’s itinerary also includes a couple of festivals and several dates opening for Hank Williams Jr.

[RELATED: Jeff Hanna on Why The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Took on Bob Dylan]

“‘All the Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” the group said in a statement regarding the tour. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience—that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That’s the very spirit we’ll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour.”

Tickets to the most dates on the All the Good Times: The Farewell Tour go on sale to the public this Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages also will be available for most of the dates.

Tickets to some of the shows can be purchased now via various outlets, including StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band formed in 1965, and released its self-titled debut album in 1967. In 1970, the group scored its biggest pop hit, a cover of Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1972, the band released the acclaimed album Will the Circle Be Unbroken, which featured collaborations with various famous bluegrass and country-western musicians. They included including Roy Acuff, “Mother” Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Randy Scruggs, Merle Travis, and Norman Blake.

During the 1980s, the band scored a run of country hits that included the chart-toppers “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream),” “Modern Day Romance,” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.” The group’s latest album, a Bob Dylan tribute titled Dirt Does Dylan, was released in 2022.

See the full confirmed 2024 tour routing for The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band below. Music fans will not want to miss this opportunity to see this veteran band before they retire from the road.

Don’t wait – these tickets are likely to go quickly. Head to StubHub now to see if tickets are available to a show near you!

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 2024 Tour Dates:

March 21 – Bowling Green, KY @ SKyPAC

March 22 – Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

March 23 – Mount Vernon, KY @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

March 24 – Marietta, OH @ Peoples Bank Theatre

March 28 – Odessa, TX @ The Ector Theatre

March 29 – Abilene, TX @ Outlaws and Legends Music Festival#

March 30 – Houston, TX @ Arena Theatre

April 25 – Shreveport, LA @ The Strand Theatre

April 28 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

May 10 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

May 11 – Harris, MI @ Island Resort & Casino

May 12 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

May 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

May 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live*

May 19 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

June 21 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

June 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

June 23 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

June 27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Alliance Center

June 28 – Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino Hotel & Event Center

June 29 – Bismarck, ND @ Belle Mehus Auditorium

June 30 – Dauphin, MB, Canada @ Dauphin’s Countryfest#

July 11 – Mayetta, KS – Prairie Band Casino & Resort @ Great Lakes Ballroom

July 12 – Jefferson City, MO @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

July 13 – Newkirk, OK @ 7 Clans First Council Casino

July 25 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

July 26 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater+

July 27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Bass Performance Hall

July 28 – Amarillo, TX @ Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center*

* with Hank Williams Jr.

# with festival performance

+ with another artist

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.